Painters avoid 0-3 hole, escape Tropang Giga in Game 3

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 10:45pm
Painters avoid 0-3 hole, escape Tropang Giga in Game 3
Aaron Fuller (9)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters finally broke through in the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals after squeaking past the TNT Tropang Giga, 110-109, in Game 3 Sunday at the Dasmarinas Arena in Cavite.

Aaron Fuller led the Elasto Painters with 26 points and 16 rebounds, but his clutch and-one with time winding down saved them from being down 0-3 in the best-of-seven series.

The two teams traded baskets late, with the game tied at 107 with 1:37 remaining.

On the other end, Rey Nambatac gave TNT the lead with a layup with 1:20 left.

In the next possession, Poy Erram stole the ball following two misses by Rain or Shine, giving way to a late jumper by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Hollis-Jefferson missed his attempt, allowing the Elasto Painters to run. Fuller then ran with full steam ahead and sank a layup plus the foul to tie the game up at 109.

The hard-working import then connected on the extra free throw to give them the lead, 110-109.

After a near turnover by TNT, Hollis-Jefferson received the ball, dribbled into traffic and attempted a floater for the win, but he missed it as time expired.

"Pahirapan yung laro, pero I think we passed the test of character today. We were able to hang in there with a strong team, great import. Poy Erram probably one of his best games, and we were able to survive that," he said.

"To us, every game is just a learning process, it's a learning experience for us. Mabuti, nailusot namin kasi ayaw naming ulit na ma-sweep kami kamukha ng last semis naming with San Miguel. So at least we can say, whatever happens, this is going to be a better conference for us," he added.

The two teams each held double-digit advantages but each squad would not go out easily.

Santi Santillan provided the much-needed support with 20 points and six rebounds for Rain or Shine. Jhonard Clarito added 15 markers, four boards, three dimes and a steal, while Felix Lemetti and Adrian Nocum produced 11 and 10, respectively.

Erram paced TNT with 27 points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks. Hollis-Jefferson backstopped with a triple-double of 23 markers, 11 dimes and 10 boards, while RR Pogoy had 22.

Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana chipped in 17 each.

Game 4 of the semifinal series will be on Wednesday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
