Fortea takes charge as Maroons rebound with win over Tigers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 9:29pm
Fortea takes charge as Maroons rebound with win over Tigers
UP's Terrence Fortea
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Terrence Fortea took over in the second half and towed University of the Philippines back to the win column at the expense of University of Santo Tomas, 83-73, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons, who came from their first loss of the season -- against La Salle seven days ago -- had a huge run in the fourth quarter to start their second round campaign triumphant.

And it was mostly due to Fortea’s hot shooting.

Fortea scored 14 of his 16 points in the last two quarters, including nine in the final frame.

UST led by four, 65-61, early on in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Forth Padrigao.

Fortea then sank a 3-pointer that sparked seven straight points capped by a JD Cagulangan jumper to grab a three-point lead, 68-65, with 6:41 remaining.

Mo Tounkara halted the run with a jumper of his own, 67-68, but the Fighting Maroons uncorked a 9-0 blitz punctuated by a pair of free throws by Cagulangan to make it a double digit lead, 77-67, with 4:09 to go.

Nic Cabanero and Amiel Acido cut the lead to seven, 70-77, before Fortea sank a booming 3-pointer to regain the 10 point lead with 1:14 left.

Tounkara answered back with a triple of his own, but Fortea retaliated with another trey to put the icing on the cake.

Francis Lopez spearheaded the Maroons with 20 points and seven rebounds. Harold Alarcon and Quentin Millora-Brown added 11 and 10 apiece.

The Tigers led by as much as seven points, 54-47, in the third quarter after a Cabanero jumper.

UP though tied the game up with seven straight points as the two teams were kept in a close match throughout, until the Diliman-based cagers’ explosion.

UST will try to return to the win column as they collide with Ateneo on Saturday.

The Fighting Maroons, meanwhile, will try to string together two straight wins as they clash with National University on Sunday.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

UST GROWLING TIGERS
