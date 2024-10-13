^

Sports

Azkals fall short vs Japan for bridesmaid finish in Asia 7s tilt

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 8:25pm
Mark Hartmann fired four thunderous goals to lead the bombardment for the still spotless Filipinos who will face Hong Kong next for a spot to the Last Dance. Hong Kong defeated Brunei in their side of the quarterfinals, 2-0.
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia – Almost but not quite.

The Philippine Azkals fiercely battled powerhouse Japan but ultimately fell short, conceding a thin 1-2 defeat to settle for second place in the Asia 7s Championship Sunday at the EV Arena here.

After tying it up on Stephan Schrock’s late second-half strike, the Azkals held their ground for most of the comeback period, which became a thrilling race for a second goal with the 1-1 score after 40 minutes.

Schrock and company managed to conjure their own golden opportunity but came up wanting.

Then Miro Kabe delivered the golden goal to give Japan its second straight crown  and stop the Azkals’ bid at a Cinderella finish

Kabe was also responsible for putting the Philippines on the back-foot with his second-minute goal. The Japanese were in command until one minute before full time when Schrock pulled the Filipinos even with his left-footed goal.

The Azkals figured in the Asia 7s finals a decade after getting a similar title shot under the old 11-a-side bunch in the AFC Challenge Cup in Maldives. They also finished runner-up that time, losing a close 0-1 defeat to Palestine in the finale.

The Dan Palami-backed Azkals seven-as-side crew had a sparkling international comeback tour despite a short buildup time.

The Pinoy booters swept their opponents in the elims -- Hong Kong, 6-1, host Malaysia, 4-3, and India, 9-2 -- en route to the top seeding in Group B.

They continued the charge in the KO rounds, routing Group A No. 4 Vietnam in the crossover quarterfinals, 10-3, before repeating over HK in the semis, 6-1, to gain a crack at the diadem.

AZKALS

FOOTBALL
