Blue Eagles escape Bulldogs, return to win column

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles survived a scare and held on against the gritty National University Bulldogs, 70-68, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo almost a blew a nine-point fourth quarter lead before making some timely shots down the stretch to snap their three-game losing streak and rise to 2-6 in the season.

Rookie Kristian Porter paced the Blue Eagles with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocks and two steals.

His fellow rookie teammate Jared Bahay added 12 markers, six boards and five dimes but shot 3-of-14 from the field.

The Katipunan-based squad led by nine, 60-51, at the 6:35 mark of the final quarter after a deuce by Bahay.

NU, then, bit back and unleashed a 10-2 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Steve Nash Enriquez to cut the lead to one, 61-62, with 3:33 remaining.

The two teams then traded short 4-0 bursts to keep it at a one-point deficit for NU, 65-66, with 1:06 remaining after a layup by Jake Figueroa.

The Bulldogs were able to get the ball back, but Nathaniel Tulabut turned the ball over, giving Ateneo another possession.

On the other end, Porter was able to punch in an and-one play to push the lead to three, 68-65. He missed the free throw, giving NU a window of opportunity.

Figueroa, however, drove to the bucket but got blocked by Porter.

After a split from the line by Ian Espinosa that made it 69-65, Jolo Manansala banked in a 3-pointer from 4-point territory to cut the lead to one, 69-68.

Another split from Espinosa gave NU a little breathing room, but Manansala missed a triple to secure Ateneo’s win.

Chris Koon produced 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Ateneo, while Andrew Bongo had eight.

Figueroa led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Manansala backstopped with 12 markers and seven boards.

NU dropped to 2-6 in the season, tied with Ateneo and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

Ateneo will try to make it back-to-back as they face University of Santo Tomas on Saturday. NU, meanwhile, will take on University of the East on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.