^

Sports

Blue Eagles escape Bulldogs, return to win column

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 6:46pm
Blue Eagles escape Bulldogs, return to win column
Jared Bahay (9)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles survived a scare and held on against the gritty National University Bulldogs, 70-68, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo almost a blew a nine-point fourth quarter lead before making some timely shots down the stretch to snap their three-game losing streak and rise to 2-6 in the season.

Rookie Kristian Porter paced the Blue Eagles with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocks and two steals.

His fellow rookie teammate Jared Bahay added 12 markers, six boards and five dimes but shot 3-of-14 from the field.

The Katipunan-based squad led by nine, 60-51, at the 6:35 mark of the final quarter after a deuce by Bahay.

NU, then, bit back and unleashed a 10-2 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Steve Nash Enriquez to cut the lead to one, 61-62, with 3:33 remaining.

The two teams then traded short 4-0 bursts to keep it at a one-point deficit for NU, 65-66, with 1:06 remaining after a layup by Jake Figueroa.

The Bulldogs were able to get the ball back, but Nathaniel Tulabut turned the ball over, giving Ateneo another possession.

On the other end, Porter was able to punch in an and-one play to push the lead to three, 68-65. He missed the free throw, giving NU a window of opportunity.

Figueroa, however, drove to the bucket but got blocked by Porter.

After a split from the line by Ian Espinosa that made it 69-65, Jolo Manansala banked in a 3-pointer from 4-point territory to cut the lead to one, 69-68.

Another split from Espinosa gave NU a little breathing room, but Manansala missed a triple to secure Ateneo’s win.

Chris Koon produced 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Ateneo, while Andrew Bongo had eight.

Figueroa led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Manansala backstopped with 12 markers and seven boards.

NU dropped to 2-6 in the season, tied with Ateneo and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

Ateneo will try to make it back-to-back as they face University of Santo Tomas on Saturday. NU, meanwhile, will take on University of the East on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT storms to 2-0 lead

TNT storms to 2-0 lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It was a dogfight in the series opener. Then reigning champion TNT just went berserk from there. 
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Back-to-back champion National U clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, for its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

1 day ago
World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon cruised to a six-stroke victory over Angelo Que and Ira Alido with a clinical two-under 68 in the ICTSI Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates avenge loss to Knights

Pirates avenge loss to Knights

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
John Barba delivered his strongest effort to date as he willed Lyceum of the Philippines U to a 91-68 victory over Letran...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena secures joint 4th after late surge in Macao Open; Thais dominate

Tabuena secures joint 4th after late surge in Macao Open; Thais dominate

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena delivered one of his most impressive tournament finishes to date, firing a remarkable six-under-par over the...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses maul Maroons for 4th straight win

Tigresses maul Maroons for 4th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses clawed the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 84-57, to roll...
Sports
fbtw
Flores upsets Bengzon to enter semis in Olivarez Juniors netfest

Flores upsets Bengzon to enter semis in Olivarez Juniors netfest

5 hours ago
Unseeded Jairo Flores crashed the semifinals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships with a shock...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon targets back-to-back PGT titles in Bacolod

Gialon targets back-to-back PGT titles in Bacolod

6 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with