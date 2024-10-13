Lady Bulldogs roll to 8th straight win, devour Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs’ dominating run in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament continues.

NU won its eighth straight game in the season after mauling the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 82-62, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cielo Pagdulagan stuffed the statsheet with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five assists. Aloha Betanio and Gypsey Canuto added 11 apiece.

Ateneo was within striking distance after the first quarter, trailing by just five, 14-19.

The Lady Bulldogs, then, bared their fangs and slowly pulled away in the second frame, going up by 18 points, 39-21, after a Marylene Solis jumper.

Despite this, the Blue Eagles were still able to creep closer, trailing by 11, 34-45, at the 7:57 mark of the third quarter following a deuce by Kacey dela Rosa.

NU, however, unleashed 11 straight points capped by a 3-pointer by Betanio to take a 22-point lead, 56-34.

The Katipunan-based cagers tried to go back, but the Bulldogs just had enough ammunition to keep them away.

“It’s a testament kung gaano siya katibay kasi first round medyo up-and-down yung game niya. She’s finding yung consistency that we’re looking for her and I thought today, was her breakout game. I’m happy that she responded well, numbers will tell you,” NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said of Pagdulagan.

“Those numbers itself tells about how dedicated she is and how open her heart and mind is sa mga advice na binibigay sa kaniya when she was struggling in the first round.”

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Dela Rosa was the lone bright spot for Ateneo with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Ateneo will try to go back in the win column as they face the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses next Saturday.

NU, meanwhile, is aiming to keep rolling against University of the East. Both games will be at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.