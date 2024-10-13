^

Sports

Bautista, Konateh carry Tams to OT win

The Philippine Star
October 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Bautista, Konateh carry Tams to OT win
Jorick Bautista (3).
UAAP Media Burea

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern U steadied the ship in overtime to ground Adamson, 76-72, and pump some life to its Final Four hopes at the start of the UAAP Season 87 second round of action yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws squandered a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter, recovered in time late in regulation to force extra period then hit the bigger shots down the stretch to escape with the big win for a 2-6 slate.

A rousing start it was for the Morayta-based dribblers in the second round, where teams jockey for playoff positions, compared to a winless campaign in the first five games of the first phase – with Jorick Bautista spearheading the way.

The grizzled guard drained the game-tying trey off a rebound scramble in the last 14.2 seconds of the regulation to force OT, where he went on to score nine of his 21 points to bring the Tamaraws home.

Bautista, who added six rebounds, two assists and two steals, then delivered the killer blow with two pressure-packed freebies in the last four seconds to repel Adamson’s feisty fightback led by Matthew Montebon.

If Bautista led FEU’s attack, Mo Konateh served as the Tamaraws’ immovable fortress down low with an enormous double-double of 13 points and 26 rebounds, plus two steals and four blocks.

Veejay Pre added 13 points, Royce Alforque had nine while Janrey Pasaol and Rojan Montemayor put in eight each.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT storms to 2-0 lead

TNT storms to 2-0 lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It was a dogfight in the series opener. Then reigning champion TNT just went berserk from there. 
Sports
fbtw
Pirates avenge loss to Knights

Pirates avenge loss to Knights

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
John Barba delivered his strongest effort to date as he willed Lyceum of the Philippines U to a 91-68 victory over Letran...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon cruised to a six-stroke victory over Angelo Que and Ira Alido with a clinical two-under 68 in the ICTSI Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

1 day ago
World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Back-to-back champion National U clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, for its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bacoor belles trip Negros foes

1 hour ago
Bacoor encountered some scary moments before pulling off a 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 victory over Negros in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Season 1 yesterday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers advance past Padres

Dodgers advance past Padres

1 hour ago
Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five brilliant innings and Los Angeles homered twice in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Fritz arrange semis face-off

Djokovic, Fritz arrange semis face-off

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic proved his staying power on Friday, beating an opponent 18 years his junior 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4 to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
Gallent&rsquo;s adjustments

Gallent’s adjustments

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Game Two of the San Miguel Beer-Barangay Ginebra semifinal series in the PBA Governors’ Cup turned out to be a humdinger...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with