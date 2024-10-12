^

Pinoyliga Juniors Cup tips off Sunday

Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 5:25pm
Pinoyliga Juniors Cup tips off Sunday

MANILA, Philippines -- NCAA champion Letran College and UAAP title-holder Adamson University will spearhead the participating teams in the inaugural juniors tournament of the Pinoyliga Cup that starts this Sunday, October 12, at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.

A total of 14 teams are set to set action in the juniors category of the Pinoyliga Cup, which already has in its year round event the Collegiate Cup, Alumni Cup, women’s tournament and the Next Man Cup for Team B of various schools.

“The presence of teams that have won the championships in their respective leagues -- as well as those that made it to the Final Four -- is a good starting point for the Juniors Cup,” said Pinoyliga Cup tournament director Benny Benitez.

“Pinoyliga Cup aims to bring to the public the best possible competition in every level of basketball we activate. During our initial tournament we had the Alumni Cup, then we followed it up with the Collegiate Cup.”

“We introduced the Next Man Cup and gave the women's side another avenue where they can showcase their skills. Now we are providing the juniors division (under-19) a pre-season league where they can improve before they play for their respective leagues,” added Benitez, who has partnered with premium outfitter LGR Athletics.

The 14 teams will be divided into two groups, Prime and Edge -- a take on the tournament's organizer Prime Edge Marketing, which is also owned by Benitez.

At the Prime group are the Adamson Baby Falcons, University of Perpetual Help Junior Altas, San Sebastian Staglets, University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs, Ateneo Blue Eaglets, La Salle Greenies and the University of the East Junior Warriors.

At the Edge group are the Letran Squires, National University Bullpups, Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws, Mapua Red Robins and San Beda Red Cubs.

The tournament format will have the two groups play in a single round robin, followed by a play-in for the quarterfinals spots. The remaining top four will slug it out in the semifinals before the single game championship match to decide the winner of the maiden tournament.

The games are live streamed via the Pinoyliga Cup Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as Smart Sports and the Smart Livestream Platform.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
