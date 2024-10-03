Pinoyliga Cup returns with juniors, alumni classes

Mark Sarangay of Mapua (left) will resume play as the Cardinals try to defend their title in the 30-and-above division in the Pinoyliga Cup Alumni tournament set to open on October 6 at the Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines – Former college players take the stage again as the Pinoyliga resumes with its 2024 Alumni Cup with two divisions, with Mapua University and University of the East set to defend their respective titles starting, Sunday, October 6, at the Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

This will be the fifth edition of the Alumni Cup, which will again have two divisions, the 40-and-above where the Red Warriors are shooting for a third straight title for a “Grand Slam” feat, and the 30-and-above with the Cardinals aiming for back-to-back championships.

Mapua will open its title campaign against Adamson in the 30-and-above, while Adamson takes on Letran in the 40-and-above.

Last year, Mapua won the 30-and-above title by beating De La Salle University, while UE bested College of St. Benilde to claim the 40-and-above title for the second straight season.

Meantime, Pinoyliga Cup will start for the first time the Juniors Cup, which caters and serves as the pre-season for best juniors program that will be competing in the NCAA, UAAP and other leagues.

The tournament will begin October 12 also at the Enderun Colleges.

“We invited the programs that we feel would be competing for Final Four spots in their respective mother leagues,” said Pinoyliga co-founder Benny Benitez, who has partnered with premium outfitter LGR Athletics.

“Pinoyliga Cup will continually strive to bring the best competition that Filipino ballers can aspire for. We will also be advocating bringing back amateurism to the varsity ranks,” he added.

Aside from the Alumni Cup and Junior’s Cup, Pinoyliga also has in its year-round tournament the Collegiate Cup where De La Salle University is the defending titlist, the Next Man Cup — a tournament for Team B squads — with CSB winning last season, and Women’s Cup, which was launched last July with Gilas Pilipinas winning the maiden meet.

The games are live streamed via the Pinoyliga Cup Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as Smart Sports and the Smart Livestream Platform.