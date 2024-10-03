Coach Nic Jorge 3x3 cage tilt slated Saturday

MANILA, Philippines – The 2nd Coach Nic Jorge 3x3 Cup fires off in two provinces on Saturday.

Pangasinan and Pampanga start action on October 5 and 6 for this developmental league organized by the Jorge family and the team behind the pioneering Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center (BEST Center).

Participating cities and provinces include Lucena, Iriga, Baguio, Pagadian, Roxas, Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Iligan, Iloilo, Bacolod, Zamboanga, Ozamis, Dipolog, Antique and the National Capital Region.

Trophies are up for grabs in age categories 12-Under, 14-Under, 16-Under, 18-Under, and 19- Under (Women's Division).

The local winners will figure in a regional tournament for the Luzon (NCR included), Visayas, and Mindanao crowns.

The tournament is held in honor of former National Coach Nicanor Fortich Jorge for his contributions to the national grassroots basketball development. Jorge also served as secretary general of the Basketball Association of the Philippines before the formation of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipines, in which Jorge served as a co-founder.

Jorge also founded the BEST Center in 1978, paving the way for basketball and volleyball clinics to be held in the country. BEST Center is an Olympism Awardee of the Philippine Olympic Committee and a Hall-of-Fame winner in the Philippine Sportswriters Association.