Suarez world title shot at home in the works

WBO junior lightweight No. 1 contender Charly Suarez (2nd from left) with his manager and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson (3rd from left).

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino fighter stands to strike for a world boxing title – and he could achieve at home.

WBO junior lightweight international champion and No. 1 contender Charly Suarez is in line to challenge reigning titlist Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico — if possible — in the Philippines this December.

Negotiations to make it happen is already in the works, according to his manager and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson, as Suarez worked his way to being a mandatory challenger with three straight wins in the United States for the coveted super featherweight belt.

“Gusto ko dito ang laban. Yung champion labanan niya. We’re willing to finance,” declared Singson during a press conference at the Corinthian Gardens in Quezon City.

(“If possible, the fight will be here in the Philippines. We’re willing to finance the championship.”)

Singson, who also announced his plans to run for Senate, has tasked Rick Navalta, Suarez’s handler in the United States, to spearhead the discussion with the camp of Navarrete led by Top Rank’s Bob Arum but he’s willing to talk to the big boss himself to make it happen — at whatever costs.

“For sure it would be tens of billions. It’s the championship. Willing ako gumastos,” added Singson, also the man behind the country’s hosting of the prestigious Ms. Universe in 2016.

Plans for Navarrete (38-2-1) to defend his belt against his compatriot and interim belt holder Oscar Valdez, (32-2-0), is also in play but nothing in cast is stone that could turn the tide on Suarez, who demolished home bet Jorge Castañeda in Arizona last month with a third-round TKO to zoom to No. 1 in their division rankings.

If the deal is sealed, the 36-year-old Suarez (18-10-0) vowed to pour his all in front of Filipino home fans to join Melvin Jerusalem (WBC mininumweight) and Pedro Taduran (IBF minimumweight) as current Filipino world champions.

“Added motivation ito kasi yung pressure sa lahat ng aspeto ng buhay, andiyan na. Nasa sayo kung paano mo mai-handle yung pressure na yun,” said Suarez, under the watch of head trainer Delfin Boholst, who paid gratitude to Singson in backing his US campaigns from the get go.

“Ngayon, pagsumikapan namin kung ibigay samin ang pagkakataon, kung dito mas maganda. Trabahuhin lang din talaga namin yung mga gantong bagay kapag dumating samin.”

Suarez is a former Olympian, three-time Southeast Asian Games gold and Asian Games silver medalist. By December with a heavyweight backer, he could be a world champion at last.