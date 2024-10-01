^

Maroons stake unbeaten record vs dangerous Tigers

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 5:19pm
Maroons stake unbeaten record vs dangerous Tigers
Host and unbeaten University of the Philippines tests the mettle of the retooled University Santo Tomas.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
11:30 a.m. – UST vs UP (women)
1:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (women)
4:30 p.m. – UST vs UP (men)
6:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (men) 

MANULA, Philippines – Two of the hottest teams step on the gas to solidify their places inside the magic four at the tail end of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball first elimination round. 

Host and unbeaten University of the Philippines tests the mettle of the retooled University Santo Tomas, while red-hot University of the East, on a three-game rampage, want no let-up against the struggling Ateneo side today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The Maroons, at 5-0, are the only unbeaten team in the league with double-digit wins against all opponents, making them the heavy favorites at 4:30 p.m. even against the Tigers (3-2), who have shown growth by leaps and bounds from a bottom-place finish last season.

For their part, the Warriors (3-2) at 6:30 p.m. eye to add the Blue Eagles (1-4) to their kill list headlined by the reigning champion La Salle Archers, whom they stunned with a 75-71 win last week. 

But UP is out for more than just taming UST, priming itself up for a heavyweight finals rematch with second-running La Salle this weekend to end the first round. 

“We’re not gonna put our minds doon sa undefeated na situation, but rather, we're just gonna tackle kung ano ang sa harapan namin for now,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde

“That’s UST. But knowing them now, siyempre, compared from last year, with a good program, definitely, they're better now. And I think each position, they have materials to really compete. So sa amin, paghahandaan lang namin mabuti.”

Sharing the spotlight are the Warriors, who despite losing ace Rey Remogat to offseason transfer, have proved their capability none bigger than a giant win against the reigning champions. 

Aside from that, UE also claimed the scalp of contender and last year’s semifinalist National University, 57-51, for a good momentum entering the Eagles’ nest. 

“I consider my boys still young parin but the boys are starting to have that winning character. We cannot afford to relax, especially we’re gonna face Ateneo,” vowed UE mentor Jack Santiago. 

Underdogs and out of form following their losses against La Salle and Far Eastern University, respectively, UST and Ateneo are unfazed especially with teams starting to jockey for playoff positions.

FIGHTING MAROONS

TIGERS

UAAP

UP

UST
