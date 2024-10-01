^

Sports

Blazers escape Stags in what coach calls 'worst win'

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 3:34pm
Blazers escape Stags in what coach calls 'worst win'
Benilde's Tony Ynot stepped up in overtime, where he scored five of his team-best 23 points.
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
12 p.m. – Mapua vs AU
2:30 p.m. – LPU vs UPHSD

MANILA, Philippines – If there ever was a win where one still feels bad, this one has got to be it for coach Charles Tiu and his College of St. Benilde Blazers.

“This is probably the worst win in my life,” said Tiu following his team’s 96-94 overtime escape against a stubborn San Sebastian College Tuesday that kept CSB at the helm in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Tiu’s anger is rooted from his wards blowing a 26-point third-quarter lead that almost led to their defeat.

“I’m really, really mad. That’s an embarrassment. We’re a joke right now. You give up 31 turnovers, parang binigay mo sa kanila bola, Nakakahiya talaga. We’re lucky we got away with the win,” said Tiu, whose charges improved to 6-1.

As punishment, Tiu said he would put his players into hell during Wednesday’s resumption of practice.

“We’ll practice hard and kill them tomorrow probably,” he said.

Tony Ynot stepped up in OT, where he scored five of his team-best 23 points, which he garnished with eight rebounds and the same number of assists that somehow made up for his six turnovers.

“Nag-relax kami sa fourth quarter,” said an apologetic Ynot.

Apart from Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Jhomel Ancheta helped save what had been a terrible day for the Blazers.

After Raymart Escobido nailed a booming triple that gave SSC-R a 94-92 lead with a little over a minute to go, Sanchez responded with a bucket of his own to tie it at 94 while Ancheta, back after a one-game ban, parted the red sea and scored on a lay-up with six seconds to go that proved to be the dagger.

The Stags had one chance to snatch the win after Escobido found himself on the exact same area where he buried a triple a few plays earlier but he went cold feet and bumbled his attempt as time expired.

SSC-R fell to 2-6.

In other game, San Beda drew strength from a career 22-point effort by Jomel Puno and Bryan Sojenia’s critical triple late in regulation as it nipped bitter rival Letran, 66-64 to stay in the magic four with a 4-3 record.

The Knights dropped from second to third with a 5-3 mark.

The scores:

First game

CSB 96 – Ynot 23, Liwag 17, Sanchez 8, Torres 8, Eusebio 7, Turco 6, Morales 6, Ancheta 5, Cometa 4, Ondoa 4, Cajucom 3, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Oli 0

SSC-R 94 – Escobido 29, Are 20, R. Gabat 12, Felebrico 9, Aguilar 9, L. Gabat 4, Ricio 3, Barroga 2, Velasco 2, Suico 2, Lintol 2, Pascual 0, Cruz 0

Quarterscores: 31-20; 58-37; 78-61; 87-87 (OT); 96-94

Second Game

San Beda 66 – Puno 22, Celzo 8, Sajonia 8, Songcuya 8, Andrada 8, Payosing 6, Tagle 3, Estacio 3, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Tagala 0, Royo 0

Letran 64 – Santos 18, Estrada 16, Cuajao 12, Nunag 7, Montecillo 5, Miller 4, Monje 2, Jumao-As 0, Go 0, Dimaano 0, Baliling 0

Quarterscores: 20-16; 30-32; 49-51; 66-64

vuukle comment

BLAZERS

CSB

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

1 day ago
Manila SV Batang Sampaloc pulled away after three quarters and never wavered to beat Zamboanga Master Sardines, 86-78, in...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino laid the ground work for the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young jins strut stuff in SMART/MVPSF inter-school taekwondo joust

Young jins strut stuff in SMART/MVPSF inter-school taekwondo joust

3 hours ago
About 2,000 taekwondo jins from various schools and colleges all over the country will slug it out in the 2024 SMART/MVPSF...
Sports
fbtw
Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players

Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players

3 hours ago
Women's football in Asia can close the gap on Europe and North America with this week's launch of the AFC Women's Champions...
Sports
fbtw
UST rookies step up despite loss to La Salle

UST rookies step up despite loss to La Salle

3 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rookies Amiel Acido and Isaac Danting made the most of their minutes in the Growling Tigers’...
Sports
fbtw
Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Filipino wakeboarding prodigy and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad has continued to make waves in the international wakeboarding...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with