Blazers escape Stags in what coach calls 'worst win'

Benilde's Tony Ynot stepped up in overtime, where he scored five of his team-best 23 points.

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. – Mapua vs AU

2:30 p.m. – LPU vs UPHSD

MANILA, Philippines – If there ever was a win where one still feels bad, this one has got to be it for coach Charles Tiu and his College of St. Benilde Blazers.

“This is probably the worst win in my life,” said Tiu following his team’s 96-94 overtime escape against a stubborn San Sebastian College Tuesday that kept CSB at the helm in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Tiu’s anger is rooted from his wards blowing a 26-point third-quarter lead that almost led to their defeat.

“I’m really, really mad. That’s an embarrassment. We’re a joke right now. You give up 31 turnovers, parang binigay mo sa kanila bola, Nakakahiya talaga. We’re lucky we got away with the win,” said Tiu, whose charges improved to 6-1.

As punishment, Tiu said he would put his players into hell during Wednesday’s resumption of practice.

“We’ll practice hard and kill them tomorrow probably,” he said.

Tony Ynot stepped up in OT, where he scored five of his team-best 23 points, which he garnished with eight rebounds and the same number of assists that somehow made up for his six turnovers.

“Nag-relax kami sa fourth quarter,” said an apologetic Ynot.

Apart from Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Jhomel Ancheta helped save what had been a terrible day for the Blazers.

After Raymart Escobido nailed a booming triple that gave SSC-R a 94-92 lead with a little over a minute to go, Sanchez responded with a bucket of his own to tie it at 94 while Ancheta, back after a one-game ban, parted the red sea and scored on a lay-up with six seconds to go that proved to be the dagger.

The Stags had one chance to snatch the win after Escobido found himself on the exact same area where he buried a triple a few plays earlier but he went cold feet and bumbled his attempt as time expired.

SSC-R fell to 2-6.

In other game, San Beda drew strength from a career 22-point effort by Jomel Puno and Bryan Sojenia’s critical triple late in regulation as it nipped bitter rival Letran, 66-64 to stay in the magic four with a 4-3 record.

The Knights dropped from second to third with a 5-3 mark.

The scores:

First game

CSB 96 – Ynot 23, Liwag 17, Sanchez 8, Torres 8, Eusebio 7, Turco 6, Morales 6, Ancheta 5, Cometa 4, Ondoa 4, Cajucom 3, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Oli 0

SSC-R 94 – Escobido 29, Are 20, R. Gabat 12, Felebrico 9, Aguilar 9, L. Gabat 4, Ricio 3, Barroga 2, Velasco 2, Suico 2, Lintol 2, Pascual 0, Cruz 0

Quarterscores: 31-20; 58-37; 78-61; 87-87 (OT); 96-94

Second Game

San Beda 66 – Puno 22, Celzo 8, Sajonia 8, Songcuya 8, Andrada 8, Payosing 6, Tagle 3, Estacio 3, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Tagala 0, Royo 0

Letran 64 – Santos 18, Estrada 16, Cuajao 12, Nunag 7, Montecillo 5, Miller 4, Monje 2, Jumao-As 0, Go 0, Dimaano 0, Baliling 0

Quarterscores: 20-16; 30-32; 49-51; 66-64