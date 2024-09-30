^

Sports

Junior golfers test mettle in Match Play Finals

Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 11:59am
Junior golfers test mettle in Match Play Finals

MANILA, Philippines – For some young golfers, the challenge of The Country Club may seem overwhelming. However, others see it as the perfect proving ground to test their skills early in their careers.

Sixty-two players, who earned their spots in the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals after a grueling five-month nationwide series, will get their first taste of the prestigious course in Tuesday's official practice round.

The TCC, known for its demanding layout and reputation as one of the toughest championship courses in the country, promises to push the young competitors to their limits.

The competition officially kicks off on Wednesday, October 2, with an 18-hole stroke play round to determine player rankings for the head-to-head match play battles. Golfers in the 13-15 and 16-18 age categories will also begin their 18-hole match play duels in the afternoon.

Quarterfinal matches in all age divisions, including the 8-9 and 10-12 categories, are set for Thursday (Oct. 3), while the semifinals, finals and third-place playoffs will take place on Friday, October 4.

Tee positions will be adjusted according to each age group, ensuring an appropriate level of challenge for all competitors.

At TCC, the players will have to contend with strategically placed bunkers and numerous out-of-bounds areas, particularly on the tricky No. 4. The greens vary in size but are uniformly challenging due to their sleek and unpredictable nature.

Accuracy and precision will be the deciding factors at TCC, but the ability to manage pressure and adapt to the course’s tough conditions will separate the winners from the rest. The course design complements the strengths of the field, particularly in the 13-15 and 16-18 categories, and will serve as a litmus test to determine who among the 63 hopefuls can claim one of the eight coveted trophies up for grabs on Friday.

Positioning in the 18-hole stroke play round will be crucial, but choosing the right strategy in the head-to-head duels could be just as challenging as navigating the TCC layout. In match play, every player is a potential threat, and the unpredictability of the game means that no one has a clear advantage.

