Tabuena stumbles late as Thai ace completes wire-to-wire romp

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during the Asian Tour International Series at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in the Moroccan capital Rabat on July 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena’s pursuit of the elusive Yeangder TPC title came up short once again, as costly late-round mistakes derailed his charge in the $1-million championship won by Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai in wire-to-wire fashion in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Sunday.

Tabuena, who started the final round just two strokes behind the Thai leader, kept himself in contention with birdies on Nos. 6, 9 and 10. However, his momentum faltered after a costly three-putt on the par-3 11th hole.

The Filipino ace struggled to recover from the misstep and dropped another stroke on the 14th before salvaging a birdie on the 18th to close with a two-under 70, bringing his total to 18-under 270 worth $63,000 (P3.5 million).

That score secured Tabuena a solo third-place finish, as Prateeptienchai matched the former’s birdie spree on the first 10 holes and added another birdie on No. 14.

Despite bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, the Thai dominated the closing par-5 hole to post a 69, finishing at 21-under 267, two strokes ahead of American John Catlin. Prateeptienchai pocketed $180,000.

Catlin, the current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, launched a blistering final-round rally with five straight birdies from No. 1, followed by another on the seventh. His surge ended with a six-under 65, lifting him to second place with a 19-under 269 worth $110,000.

For Tabuena, it was a frustrating conclusion to his campaign, reminiscent of past disappointments in the Yeangder TPC. He previously lost in a sudden-death playoff to Prom Meesawat in 2014 and finished runner-up to Shaun Norris by two strokes in 2015.

With two rounds of 67 and a 66 leading into the final 18 holes, Tabuena seemed poised for a breakthrough. However, a slow start on Sunday, with pars on the first five holes and missed opportunities on the long ones, set him back.

Birdies on Nos. 6, 9, and 10 reignited his title hopes, but the costly three-putt on the 11th and a bogey on the 14th all but dashed his chances.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban couldn’t sustain his strong start, as three bogeys on the back nine against just one birdie marred his closing round. Quiban settled for a 72 and tied for 40th with a 283 total.

Both Tabuena and Quiban will aim to bounce back in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, another $1-million event on the Asian Tour, set to begin Thursday at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.