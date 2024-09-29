^

Highlands Ladies Cup draws stacked field

Philstar.com
September 29, 2024
MANILA, Philippines – The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup on October 5, attracting a full roster of participants, promises another thrilling blend of competition and camaraderie at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

More than 200 players have signed up well in advance, leaving latecomers hoping to join on the waiting list in the one of the most highly anticipated golf events of the year.

Organized as the signature event of the Tagaytay Highlands, this year’s tournament will feature male and female players from various sectors and golf clubs nationwide, ranging from seasoned veterans to enthusiastic newcomers.

The overwhelming interest in the tournament reflects its growing reputation as a must-play event that balances high-level competition with a fun, social atmosphere.

Tournament chair Malen Balina and co-chair Karen Cabalquinto, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the event’s success, expressed their excitement over the event's full-packed field.

The event is supported by top-tier sponsors, including Diamond backers W Group Inc., Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver, with Platinum partners Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Parola Maritime Agency Corp., East West Bank and Security Bank.

Silver sponsors Asia Cargo Container Lines Inc., Kaiser International Health Group, SLLI Global Marketing, Inc., Wilcon Depot, Inc., SM Prime Holdings Inc. and New Golden City Builders are also lending their support to the event.

The 18-hole competition will kick off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start, using the System 36 scoring format to level the playing field and guarantee a fair, exciting contest for all participants.

With the combination of a competitive atmosphere and premium raffle prizes awaiting participants, the event promises to deliver another memorable experience.

Hole-in-one backers are J-Ten Sports Inc., K&G Golf Apparel and Accessories, Baron Travel Corp., 3 Strokes, EVFMX and Regent Travel Corp.; while RCW Construction Development Corp., Jasper Jean Services Inc., Manila Banker’s Life, Ayala Land Premier, Green Tee Inc. (Nike), Hapee Toothpaste, Concrete Masters Inc., Maxicare Life Insurance Corp., Dunkin’ Donuts, Magilas Construction Corp. and Lara Santico Vicente, Real Estate Broker make up the Bronze sponsors list.

