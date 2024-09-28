Red Warriors on a roll, tame Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors notched their third straight win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament after frustrating the National University Bulldogs, 57-51, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Red Warriors thus rose to 3-2 in the season, cracking the top four.

John Abate spearheaded UE with 15 points and six rebounds. Wello Lingolingo finished with eight markers, including the go-ahead 3-pointer that kept NU at bay.

With the game going down the wire, 47-50, NU's Steve Nash Enriquez was fouled with exactly a minute remaining in the game to cut it to one, 49-50.

Needing a basket, UE turned to Lingolingo, who received a short pass from Precious Momowei. Lingolingo hoisted a triple from the right corner, which found the bottom of the net to push the lead to four, 53-49, with 41.4 left.

On the other end, Jolo Manansala missed a corner 3-pointer, but NU was able to get the rebound. Enriquez, however, threw the ball away with 26.4 seconds to go.

In the next possession, the ball was stolen by Manansala who then sank a short stab to cut i to two, 51-53.

Lingolingo was then fouled and made both of his freebies with 14 seconds remaining, 55-51.

NU had a chance to creep closer, but Donn Lim’s attempt from deep was blocked by Ethan Galang.

Galang, then, put the icing on the cake with free throws.

“I’m so happy again that the boys responded well. Actually, we had a bad practice yesterday but I’m glad that all the players, especially coming off the bench, stepped up and yung game plan namin down the stretch, nasunod,” UE head coach Jack Santiago said.

Galang finished with seven points and six rebounds for the Recto-based squad. Momowei had five markers and 20 boards.

Enriquez paced the Bulldogs with nine points and three assists, while Reinhard Jumamoy, Manansala and Kenshin Padrones all had eight apiece.

This is the fourth straight loss of NU this season. They dropped to 1-5, which matched their first start in five years.

Both teams will have Ateneo as their next opponent. UE will take on the Blue Eagles on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs will do so on Saturday.