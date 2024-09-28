^

Sports

Red Warriors on a roll, tame Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 10:17pm
Red Warriors on a roll, tame Bulldogs
Wello Lingolingo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors notched their third straight win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament after frustrating the National University Bulldogs, 57-51, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Red Warriors thus rose to 3-2 in the season, cracking the top four.

John Abate spearheaded UE with 15 points and six rebounds. Wello Lingolingo finished with eight markers, including the go-ahead 3-pointer that kept NU at bay.

With the game going down the wire, 47-50, NU's Steve Nash Enriquez was fouled with exactly a minute remaining in the game to cut it to one, 49-50.

Needing a basket, UE turned to Lingolingo, who received a short pass from Precious Momowei. Lingolingo hoisted a triple from the right corner, which found the bottom of the net to push the lead to four, 53-49, with 41.4 left.

On the other end, Jolo Manansala missed a corner 3-pointer, but NU was able to get the rebound. Enriquez, however, threw the ball away with 26.4 seconds to go.

In the next possession, the ball was stolen by Manansala who then sank a short stab to cut i to two, 51-53.

Lingolingo was then fouled and made both of his freebies with 14 seconds remaining, 55-51.
NU had a chance to creep closer, but Donn Lim’s attempt from deep was blocked by Ethan Galang.

Galang, then, put the icing on the cake with free throws.

“I’m so happy again that the boys responded well. Actually, we had a bad practice yesterday but I’m glad that all the players, especially coming off the bench, stepped up and yung game plan namin down the stretch, nasunod,” UE head coach Jack Santiago said. 

Galang finished with seven points and six rebounds for the Recto-based squad. Momowei had five markers and 20 boards.

Enriquez paced the Bulldogs with nine points and three assists, while Reinhard Jumamoy, Manansala and Kenshin Padrones all had eight apiece.

This is the fourth straight loss of NU this season. They dropped to 1-5, which matched their first start in five years. 

Both teams will have Ateneo as their next opponent. UE will take on the Blue Eagles on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs will do so on Saturday.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rose, youngest MVP in NBA, calls it a day

Rose, youngest MVP in NBA, calls it a day

23 hours ago
American basketball player Derrick Rose, the youngest ever NBA star to win the Most Valuable Player award, announced his retirement...
Sports
fbtw
21st division title for Yankees

21st division title for Yankees

23 hours ago
New York star Aaron Judge belted his Major League-leading 58th home run and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots win by landslide

Hotshots win by landslide

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Magnolia took flight with new import Jabari Bird and clawed the equalizer on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails Korean leaders by four

Malixi trails Korean leaders by four

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Showing she can compete against the top pros, 17-year-old Filipina amateur Rianne Malixi fired a strong three-under 69 opening...
Sports
fbtw
Chua makes big splash in Adelaide

Chua makes big splash in Adelaide

23 hours ago
Xiandi Chua, gold winner and record holder in the women’s long-course 200-meter backstroke of the 2023 Cambodia SEA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Falcons repel Maroons

Lady Falcons repel Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons returned to the winning column after holding off a furious rally by the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefs catch big prey in Lions

Chiefs catch big prey in Lions

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Arellano University Chiefs went on a big fishing expedition on this sunny Saturday in NCAA Season 100. They went home...
Sports
fbtw
WADA appeals, seeks ban after Sinner cleared in doping case

WADA appeals, seeks ban after Sinner cleared in doping case

6 hours ago
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Saturday that it has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the steroid...
Sports
fbtw
Last-hole eagle pulls Tabuena within 2 off Thai leader

Last-hole eagle pulls Tabuena within 2 off Thai leader

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena made a strong push on moving day, delivering a superb six-under-par 66 to take sole possession of second place...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with