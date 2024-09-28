Villar City Stadium soon to host football, other sports matches

Villar Group chairman Manny Villar (2nd from right) with All Star Properties, Inc. officials (from left) COO Misagh Bahadoran, CEO Mel Macasaquit and chairman Dan Palami during Saturday's memorandum of agreement signing ceremony and launch of the Villar City Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines -- Football and other sports will soon get a new hub at the Villar City Stadium that will rise inside the Golden MV's Villar City in Bacoor, Cavite.

The Villar City Stadium is a state of the art facility covering 30,000 square meters designed for exciting football as well as basketball, volleyball, padel, pickleball and badminton action, among others.

The sports hub, a collaboration between the Villar Group headed by Manny Villar and All-Star Properties Inc. (ASPI) chaired by football godfather Dan Palami, aims to address “the long-standing issue of access to quality sports venues, offering local athletes and sports enthusiasts a world-class facility without the traffic hassles associated with traveling to the facilities in Manila.”

“We envision a facility that will house everything that is all about sports. Our kababayans will now have the best option rather than enduring the traffic to go to other sports venues in Metro Manila just to compete or watch international sporting events,” said Villar.

To get the ball rolling, Golden MV's Villar City signed a memorandum of agreement with its partner All-Star Properties, Inc. yesterday. Present in the ceremony were Villar and director of Golden MV Holdings Paolo Villar and ASPI's Palami, CEO Mel Macasaquit, and COO Misagh Bahadoran, a former Philippine Azkal.

“Our aim is to always help and advance the interests of Philippine sports. Building a sports hub that features all the perks of a modern and state-of-the-art facility is a most welcome way to solve one of the perennial problems of sports development here in the country,” said Palami.

“The Stadium will not only be a venue but also the means to fast-track the development of several sports programs and projects in the country for many years to come.

Macasaquit, founder of MelMac Sports, expressed his gratitude for the trust shown by the Villar family.

“I am grateful to the Villars for their trust in our vision and for empowering us in implementing the grand design for the Villar City Stadium. Together with the incredible team behind this project, all of whom are born winners, we hope to create a facility that will significantly contribute to the growth of Philippine sports," said Macasaquit.