Last-hole eagle pulls Tabuena within 2 off Thai leader

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines tees off at the 1st hole during the final round of the 40th Shinhan Donghae Open golf tournament at Club72 Country Club in Incheon on September 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena made a strong push on moving day, delivering a superb six-under-par 66 to take sole possession of second place after 54 holes of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf Course in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Building on his earlier rounds of 67, the Filipino ace cut Suteepat Prateeptienchai’s lead from four strokes to two with a 16-under-par 200 total.

Prateeptienchai, who carded a 68 for a 198, held firm with a two-shot cushion heading into the final round of the $1-million Asian Tour event. The Thai missed his birdie chance on the last hole, enabling Tabuena to pull within, setting the stage for a dramatic final-day showdown.

Tabuena's bogey-free round included four birdies and a powerful eagle on the par-5 18th.

Supported by ICTSI, Tabuena is no stranger to near-misses at this tournament, having lost in sudden death to Prom Meesawat in 2014 and finishing two strokes behind Shaun Norris the following year.

This time, however, he appears more determined than ever to break his title drought, last lifting a trophy at the DGC Open in India in March 2023.

Tabuena hit 12 greens in regulation and needed only 27 putts, keeping his scorecard spotless and his title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Kazuki Higa and Sweden’s Charlie Lindh fired matching 64s, while Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand shot a 67, joining the chase for the title with 203 totals, three strokes behind Tabuena.

In contrast, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban struggled after a promising front nine, faltering with a disastrous back nine that included a double bogey on No. 11. His 75 dropped him from joint 11th to a tie for 45th at 211.