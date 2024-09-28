Report: NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns headed to Knicks in blockbuster trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball as Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- Big Kat is going to the Big Apple.

The New York Knicks have acquired big man Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday (Manila time).

The blockbuster trade came a few days before training camp.

According to Charania, sources told him that Towns is heading to New York for Randle, sharpshooter Donte DiVicenzo and a first round pick from the Detroit Pistons.

To complete the deal, New York will send DaQuan Jeffries and draft compensation to the Charlotte Hornets.

Towns is thus reuniting with Tom Thibodeau, who coached the big man in Minnesota from 2016 to 2019.

He averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 41.6% clip from 3-point territory.

The Wolves, led by Towns and Anthony Edwards, went to the Western Conference Finals last season where they were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks.

The center position is probably the weakest position of New York, who is still led by Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and new acquisition Mikal Bridges.

Randle, for his part, is playing for his fourth team in his NBA career.

The forward, who signed with the Knicks back in 2019, is ending his New York stint as a three-time All-Star, a one-time member of the All-NBA Second Team, a one-time member of the All-NBA Third Team and a Most Improved Player.

Last season, he underwent a shoulder surgery that forced him to just play 46 games.

DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points per game on a 40.1% shooting from deep in 29.1 minutes per game, all career highs.

He was instrumental for the Knicks team that went to the Eastern Conference Semifinals but was eventually defeated by the Indiana Pacers in seven games.