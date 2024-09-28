^

Regional players seek top finish in JPGT Match Play

Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 12:02pm
Regional players seek top finish in JPGT Match Play
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- Promising golfers from the Visayas and Mindanao are setting their sights on a top finish as they compete in the upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals at The Country Club in Laguna. With rising talents showcasing their skills, these regional players aim to make a lasting impact in the tournament firing off on October 2.

While Luzon finalists in the 13-15 age category may have a slight advantage due to their familiarity with the course, their counterparts from Visayas and Mindanao are equally determined to prove their mettle.

Luzon golfers such as Precious Zaragosa, Levonne Talion and twin sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines have honed their skills on the TCC’s challenging layout during previous tournaments. However, formidable contenders like Cebu’s Rane Chiu, Davaoeña Johanna Uyking, Cagayan de Oro’s Zero Plete and General Santos City native Alexie Gabi are expected to put up stiff competition, armed with solid performances throughout the season.

Tiffany Bernardino, representing Makati, also enters the girls' division with strong momentum after securing her finals spot through the Visayas series. Her drive and determination will make her one to watch as she aims to leave her mark in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized event.

The boys’ 13-15 division is also expected to offer an unpredictable and fierce contest. Visayas qualifiers Nyito Tiongko and Inno Flores, and Mindanao finalists Clement Ordeneza and AJ Wacan will go head-to-head with top Luzon players John Paul Agustin, Jr., Jose Carlos Taruc, John Majgen Gomez, Matthias Espina and multi-series finalist Luciano Copok.

Tiongko, in particular, has shown immense promise after delivering two dominant victories in Bacolod, where he outclassed his rivals by an average of 10 strokes. His strong form and competitive spirit could make him a standout in the finals, marking the culmination of a five-month long nationwide series spearheaded by ICTSI, aimed at elevating junior golf while identifying and nurturing the country's next generation of golfing stars.

The Match Play will feature not only the 13-15 age group but also competitions in the 8-9, 10-12 and premier 16-18 divisions. The unpredictable nature of match play will bring added excitement, with the head-to-head format providing dramatic moments as players battle for supremacy.

The tournament is divided into two phases, beginning with an 18-hole stroke play event on Oct. 2, which will determine player rankings for the ensuing knockout phase. The 13-15 and 16-18 groups will also play their respective match play duels on the same day, while quarterfinal matches in all age categories are scheduled for October 3.

The semifinals, finals and third-place playoffs are set on October 4.

Tiebreaks in stroke play will be resolved by comparing scores over the last nine holes (holes 10-18), followed by the last six holes (13-18) and the final three holes (16-18). In case of ties in match play, a hole-by-hole playoff will determine the winner.

