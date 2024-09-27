^

Sports

Road Warriors squeak past Tropang Giga to even series

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 10:45pm
NLEX's Robert Bolick
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors escaped the TNT Tropang Giga in a cardiac finish, 93-90, to tie their best-of-five PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinal series up at one apiece Friday night at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

TNT clawed back from being down by seven points early in the fourth quarter, but costly turnovers and crucial misses down the stretch proved to be the thorn on the side of the defending champions.

DeQuan Jones spearheaded the Road Warriors with 38 points and 12 rebounds, along with an assist, a steal and a block. Robert Bolick added 16 markers and five dimes.

After trailing by seven, 66-73, within the first two minutes of the final quarter, TNT was able to cut the deficit and eventually overtake NLEX.

The game was tied at 87 after a Jayson Castro layup, which was answered by a Bolick and-one play that put the victors ahead, 90-87, with 2:11 remaining.

This was where everything went opposite the Tropang Giga’s way, starting with a turnover by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

After a Bolick miss on a jumper, Castro was blocked on a layup attempt. TNT was able to grab the rebound and Castro was fouled, but his free throws both missed.

On the other end, NLEX’s Richie Rodger turned the ball over. The ball found Rey Nambatac for a potentially game-tying 3-pointer, which missed.

After Jones missed a jumper, Sean Anthony was able to carom the offensive rebound, but he also missed both free throws. As the Tropang Giga was setting up the play, Calvin Oftana threw the ball away, giving the Road Warriors the ball back.

Jones pushed the lead to an insurmountable five point advantage after a pair of freebies, 92-87.

Hollis-Jefferson was fouled in the next possession, and he split his shots from the charity stripe. TNT secured the offensive board, but Castro missed a 4-pointer. With time winding down, Hollis-Jefferson was fouled while shooting a quad-shot.

After the import made the first two, he missed the third one and he intentionally missed the last two. He was about to get the rebound, but after review, he was called for an over-the-back foul.

Javee Mocon iced the game with a make and a miss, as Glenn Khobuntin’s Hail Mary comes up short.

Robbie Herndon produced with eight points and 11 rebounds for NLEX, who shot 31-of-77 from the field.

Hollis-Jefferson had a monster double-double with 22 markers and 22 boards, along with five dimes, four pilfers and two swats. Castro and RR Pogoy chipped in 19 apiece.

Both teams will try to break the series deadlock on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
