Liwag steers Blazers past Pirates

Games Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. -- San Beda vs AU

2:30 p.m. -- UPHSD vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde big man Allen Liwag promised a better version of himself entering NCAA Season 100.

The Emilio Aguinaldo College transferee is delivering one as he came through with another strong effort in powering the Blazers to a 103-78 rout of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates Friday that kept them at the helm at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“Credit na lang sa team at sa coaches sa tiwala na binibigay nila sakin,” said Liwag, who dropped a monster 22-point, 12-rebound and one-block effort that lifted CSB to a league-best 5-1 slate.

Liwag said the team collectively decided to not blow away this one the way they did the last time out when they imploded in a heartbreaking 71-69 defeat to Letran Sunday.

“Hindi kami pwede mag-relax dahil lahat ng teams gusto kami talunin,” said Liwag who was almost unstoppable inside after making 10 of the 12 shots he attempted.

The Pirates stumbled to 3-3.

Earlier, Mapua went to Marc Cuenco and Clint Escamis in the second half as it bashed San Sebastian, 91-72, to jump into a three-way logjam with University of Perpetual Help and Letran at second spot on 4-2 cards.

Cuenco and Escamis connived in the final two quarters when the Cardinals turned a four-point first half lead into a mammoth lead that the Stags just couldn’t recover from.

There, Cuenco scored 17 of his 26 points while Escamis, the reigning MVP, 10 of his 25 that quashed whatever hopes left for the Stags to mount a fight back.

The Stags dropped to 2-5.

The scores:

First Game

Mapua 91 -- Cuenco 26, Escamis 25, Hubilla 12, Bancale 6, Igliane 6, Jabonete 6, Concepcion 6, Mangubat 4, Abdulla 0, Fermin 0, Pantaleon 0, Agemenyi 0

SSC-R 72 -- Felebrico 20, Are 17, Aguilar 9, Cruz 8, Escobido 7, L. Gabat 3, Suico 3, Velasco 2, Lintol 2, R. Gabat 1, Pascual 0, Ricio 0, Ramilo 0

Quarterscores: 22-12; 39-35; 65-48; 91-72

Second Game

CSB 103 -- Liwag 22, Sanchez 18, Morales 10, Torres 9, Cometa 9, Sangco 8, Eusebio 7, Galas 7, Ondoa 4, Ynot 3, Cajucom 3, Serrano 3, Carillo 0, Turco 0, Oli 0

LPU 78 -- Guadaña 26, Montaño 14, Barba 12, Villegas 6, Peñafiel 4, Culanay 4, Paulo 4, Aviles 3, Cunanan 2, Gordon 2, Pallingayan 1, Moralejo 0, Daileg 0, Caduyac 0, Panelo 0

Quarterscores: 32-22; 59-40; 80-59; 103-78