Bulldogs vow to learn from stinging losses

MANILA, Philippines -- After absorbing three heartbreaking losses in five games, the National University Bulldogs are aiming to use these defeats as learning opportunities as the UAAP Season 87 goes, forward Jolo Manansala said.

NU on Wednesday night lost its fourth contest in five games, falling to the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 60-58, after a Joshua Yerro alley-oop tip as time expired.

With the game tied at 56, Adamson’s Ced Manzano cleaned up a Yerro miss with 3.0 seconds to go to put the Falcons up 58-56.

On the other end, Manansala received the ball on the baseline, then attacked Yerro and floated one up with time winding down.

After a review, though, the referees put up 0.3 ticks, which was enough time for Yerro to hit the game-winner.

Manansala, after the game, was almost at a loss for words, saying that the team thought that the game was already going into overtime.

“Hindi ko rin alam ano sasabihin kasi akala namin overtime na talaga e. Ewan ko. Ganun talaga,” he said.

The 22-year-old swingman admitted that the team had a miscommunication in the final defensive play, which opened up Yerro.

“More on ano siguro, parang hindi kami nag-usap kung paano yung final defense namin that time,” he said.

“Parang ano e, hindi kami nakapag-communicate kung mags-switch ba kami, ganun. So iyon lang siguro,” he added.

This is the third time this season that the Bulldogs lost a game that came within one possession.

In their season opener, the Sampaloc-based cagers lost against the defending champions La Salle Green Archers after reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao hit a game-winning 3-pointer, 78-75.

About two weeks later, UST’s Forthsky Padrigao hit a go-ahead jumper with less than a minute remaining to complete the Growling Tigers’ comeback against NU.

And on Wednesday, with Jhon Calisay firing the inbound pass, Manzano had a picture-perfect screen that freed up Yerro. The shot was contested by Pat Yu, but he was behind the Soaring Falcon as it barely affected Yerro.

But with these heartbreaks, Manansala and the Bulldogs will be bringing what they learned as they face an uphill battle to the Final Four.

“Pero for sure, malaking bagay yung mga talo namin ngayon na pwede naming dalhin sa remaining games namin.”

NU will try to get back to the win column as they face the University of the East Red

Warriors on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.