JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 10:15am
Aerin Chan (left) and Vito Sarines.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense showdowns, with no clear favorite among the 16 competitors in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

This sets the stage for an action-packed culmination of the five-month nationwide series, starting with an 18-hole stroke play competition on October 2 at The Country Club in Laguna. This Phase 1 event will determine player rankings for the exciting head-to-head matchups that follow in Phase 2 — 18-hole knockout rounds.

Vito Sarines, who claimed four-leg victories in the Luzon series, is a strong contender but faces stiff competition from other skilled players, including Mindanao finalists Ralph Batican and Jared Saban, as well as Visayas top qualifiers Race Manhit and Kurt Flores. Luzon standouts like Ryuji Suzuki, Inigo Gallardo and Javie Bautista also bring impressive credentials to the competition.

Batican and Saban are among the five returning winners from last year’s JPGT inaugurals (stroke play) at the TCC, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the head-to-head battles in this novel championship, designed to test young golfers' abilities, mental toughness and competitive resolve.

In the girls’ division, Aerin Chan seeks to continue her dominant three-leg winning streak that earned her a share of the Luzon series' top spot with Maurysse Abalos. Joining the action are standouts Quincy Pilac and Casedy Cuenca.

However, much attention will be on Mindanao qualifiers Rafella Batican and Brittany Tamayo, as well as Visayas contender Kelsey Bernardino and multi-series finalist Chelsea Ogborne, all of whom are poised to make an impact.

Beyond the 10-12 division, intense competitions are also expected in the 8-9, 13-15, and 16-18 age groups, ensuring that the finals will be a memorable showcase of young talent on the rise.

Under the tournament format, stroke play ties will be broken by comparing scores over the last 9 holes (holes 10-18), then over the last 6 holes (13-18), and finally, the last 3 holes (16-18). If needed, countback from the 18th hole will determine the rankings.

For match play ties, a hole-by-hole playoff will decide the victor, as per the rules established by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Adding to the challenge is the formidable layout of the TCC, known for its demanding length, tricky winds and challenging holes. Players in the 8-9 age group will also compete in match play duels on October 2, while quarterfinals in all divisions are set for October 3.

The semifinals, finals and third-place playoffs will follow on October 4.

Sponsored by ICTSI for the second consecutive season, the JPGT aims to fuel the passion and development of young golfers through a series of competitive events across various age groups.

Beyond building skills, the series is designed to help players achieve their dreams of becoming elite golfers and international representatives for the Philippines. Though independent from other junior golf organizations, the JPGT fosters a collaborative environment, maximizing opportunities for emerging talents to thrive.

