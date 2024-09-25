Jordan Brand bares Jayson Tatum’s new signature kicks

MANILA, Philippines – With a summer to remember, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is returning to the hardcourt with a new pair of new signature shoes.

Jordan Brand will be releasing the new Jordan Tatum 3 next month ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Tatum, who won an Olympic gold medal and the NBA championship a few months back, will sport a fresh pair of basketball sneakers that will have a new, court-ready silhouette “that has all the features fit for a champion, while delivering unmatched style.”

“I don’t take having a signature shoe for granted,” the forward said. “I’m grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favorite part of the 3s is the way they take on color, so my hope is that we inspire and energize a lot of people through the colorway storytelling.”

According to Jordan Brand, Tatum worked extensively with the footwear designers, “who met his needs with a shoe that feels broken in right out of the box, and adapts to the foot without restrictions or pressure.”

“A new upper incorporates insights from athletes’ on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab, layering materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff,” it said.

“Cushion 3.0 foam and a Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper’s firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure, and a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime,” it added.

Tatum’s smooth play on the court, as well as his commitment to his family, are also built into the Tatum 3. The name of his sone, Deuce, is featured on the inside of the tongue, opposite his signature JT logo.

His jersey number 0 is also included on the heel, along with unique sayings on the heel tabs which are specific to each colorway. His “Find a Day” quote is also included on the medial side of the shoe.

The launch colorway, “Welcome to the Garden,” showcases growth in all areas of Jayson’s life — his family, his game and his pursuit of greatness — in a floral pattern that nods to his home and personal garden, where he’s surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

The Tatum 3 will be available globally on jordan.com and select retailers on October 10.