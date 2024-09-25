Unleashing opening Salvo

Instead, the defending champion Tropang Giga and the Elasto Painters stand on equal footing with their respective rivals – Group B No. 4 NLEX and Group A No. 3 Magnolia – in the best-of-five quarterfinals played practically every other day.

MANILA, Philippines — Given the different format in play in PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup, top-seeded squad TNT of Group A and Rain or Shine of Group B aren’t enjoying the usual win-once incentive in the quarterfinal round.

Thus, without the built-in advantage of old, gaining the running start in today’s Last-8 curtain-raiser at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium is doubly important for the two most dominant teams of the previous double-round-robin pool play.

TNT shoots for 1-0 against the Road Warriors at 5 p.m. while ROS seeks the same versus the Hotshots at 7:30 p.m.

“We knew from the start that this was going to be the format (three-games-a-week, race-to-three series) and my job is to deliver a team that is as ready and as sharp as possible for this stage of the playoffs,” said Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes.

More than the tight scheduling, the headache to be posed by NLEX, led by Robert Bolick and import DeQuan Jones, is a major concern for Reyes’ crew of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana.

“They’re going to give us a lot of problems. They have Berto and they have a very good import as well,” noted Reyes.

The Road Warriors have shown their resilience amid adversity in climbing out of a four-game skid and hurdling their closing games of the elims, 104-79 over Phoenix and 103-99 (overtime) over Barangay Ginebra, to catch the last bus to the playoffs.

“What’s good about this team is even if we’re losing games, we don’t start bickering or blaming each other. We’re just sticking together as a team. That’s a positive culture of the team that we are trying to imbibe,” said NLEX coach Jong Uichico.