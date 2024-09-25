^

Sports

Unleashing opening Salvo

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Unleashing opening Salvo
Instead, the defending champion Tropang Giga and the Elasto Painters stand on equal footing with their respective rivals – Group B No. 4 NLEX and Group A No. 3 Magnolia – in the best-of-five quarterfinals played practically every other day.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Given the different format in play in PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup, top-seeded squad TNT of Group A and Rain or Shine of Group B aren’t enjoying the usual win-once incentive in the quarterfinal round.

Instead, the defending champion Tropang Giga and the Elasto Painters stand on equal footing with their respective rivals – Group B No. 4 NLEX and Group A No. 3 Magnolia – in the best-of-five quarterfinals played practically every other day.

Thus, without the built-in advantage of old, gaining the running start in today’s Last-8 curtain-raiser at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium is doubly important for the two most dominant teams of the previous double-round-robin pool play.

TNT shoots for 1-0 against the Road Warriors at 5 p.m. while ROS seeks the same versus the Hotshots at 7:30 p.m.

“We knew from the start that this was going to be the format (three-games-a-week, race-to-three series) and my job is to deliver a team that is as ready and as sharp as possible for this stage of the playoffs,” said Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes.

More than the tight scheduling, the headache to be posed by NLEX, led by Robert Bolick and import DeQuan Jones, is a major concern for Reyes’ crew of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana.

“They’re going to give us a lot of problems. They have Berto and they have a very good import as well,” noted Reyes.

The Road Warriors have shown their resilience amid adversity in climbing out of a four-game skid and hurdling their closing games of the elims, 104-79 over Phoenix and 103-99 (overtime) over Barangay Ginebra, to catch the last bus to the playoffs.

“What’s good about this team is even if we’re losing games, we don’t start bickering or blaming each other. We’re just sticking together as a team. That’s a positive culture of the team that we are trying to imbibe,” said NLEX coach Jong Uichico.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Future's bright for chess wonder Ruelle Canino

Future's bright for chess wonder Ruelle Canino

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Former national chess team mainstay Girme Fontanilla has never really taken her eyes away from chess despite being retired...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas scoop up gold in Chess Olympiad group

Filipinas scoop up gold in Chess Olympiad group

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Shania Mendoza, Janelle Mae Frayna, Jodilyn Fronda and Ruelle Canino all prevailed across all four boards to power the Filipnas...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays Group B champs in Chess Olympiad

Pinays Group B champs in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
At 49th place and grasping at straws with two rounds to go, the Philippines prayed for the stars to align. They did...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Presidents Cup Captain's Blog: The Shield unites us

Presidents Cup Captain's Blog: The Shield unites us

By Mike Weir | 11 hours ago
Canadian golf legend Mike Weir will captain the International Team, which will face the US Team in the Presidents Cup at Royal...
Sports
fbtw
Evo City preps runners for 3rd ASICS Rock 'N' Roll series

Evo City preps runners for 3rd ASICS Rock 'N' Roll series

12 hours ago
Before the highly anticipated ASICS Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Manila in November, running enthusiasts can get...
Sports
fbtw
UE stars named UAAP Players of the Week

UE stars named UAAP Players of the Week

12 hours ago
The two stars for the Recto-based squad’s basketball program have earned nods for the second Collegiate Press Corps...
Sports
fbtw
NAOS Esports bows out of VCT Pacific Ascensions

NAOS Esports bows out of VCT Pacific Ascensions

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
NAOS Esports, the lone Filipino representative in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific: Ascensions, exited the tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Elevate rises from lower bracket, rules CODM Summer Invitational

Elevate rises from lower bracket, rules CODM Summer Invitational

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
All-Filipino team Elevate stringed a five-match winning streak to be crowned the champions of the Call of Duty: Mobile Summer...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with