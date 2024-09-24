^

Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

The Philippine Star
September 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors
Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team
MANILA, Philippines — Junior standouts Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team and Patricia Mae Santor emerged the Most Outstanding Swimmers (MOS) in their age groups at the close of the “Go Full Speedo” Swim Series Long Course leg 1 Sunday at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

The 14-year-old Evangelista, a Grade 10 student at the University of Santo Tomas, dominated the boys’ 800m freestyle, clocking 9:01.32 as against Joaquin De Castro of Ilustre East (9:45.24) and Marc Chua of Xavier School (10:12.60) to hike his gold medal haul to five in the two-day competition organized by the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) and backed by Speedo, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Evangelista, a member of the National Team in the Asian Age Group Championships last February in New Clark City, also topped the 200m Individual Medley (2:18.45), 50m breaststroke ( 33.38), 100m free (57.64) and 50m backstroke (31.77).

The 16-year-old Santor of Ilustre East Swim matched Evangelista’s medal haul with victories in the 800m free (10:05,25) and 200m free (2:24.30) and claimed the MOS award in her age class.

