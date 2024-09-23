Cardinals eye extended streak, share of lead

The Cardinals were a completely different bunch after dropping their opening day assignment against the Blazers and have strung together three straight wins since then, including an emphatic 77-62 rout of the Letran Knights Friday.

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. – UPHSD vs SSC-R

2:30 p.m. – LPU vs Mapua

MANILA, Philippines – Resurgent Mapua shoots for a share of the lead with College of St. Benilde as it clashes with Lyceum of the Philippines University Tuesday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

While focus is expected to be on reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis, expect bulky rookie big man Chris Hubilla to steal some of the attention again after he dropped a solid 18-point and 12-rebound effort off the bench in their last triumph.

But Mapua knows it will not be a walk in the park as it will face an LPU side that was also coming off a streak that sent the letter from the bottom to the middle of the pace with an even 2-2 slate.

Also eyeing to bolster their campaign are University of the Perpetual Help and San Sebastian College, which collide at 11 a.m.

The Altas hurdled the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 73-67, Saturday that catapulted the former in a three-team logjam at No. 3 with Letran and San Beda on 3-2 cards.

The Stags, in contrast, have fallen into the ravine after dropping the last three assignments including an 87-73 setback at the hands of the Arellano U Chiefs Sunday.

SSC-R fell from a share of the lead to joint seventh with EAC with 2-3 marks.