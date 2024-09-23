^

Sports

Young golfers duke it out at JPGT Match Play Finals

Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 11:29am
Young golfers duke it out at JPGT Match Play Finals
From left: Dominique Gotiong, Cliff Nuñeza, Lia Duque and Patrick Tambalque.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – After a nationwide campaign under grueling conditions, 63 of the country’s top young golfers are set to battle it out at the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals from October 2-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Competing not just for bragging rights but also to cement themselves as the best in their age divisions, these young talents are primed for intense head-to-head duels.

The championship format mirrors the annual professional match play event, renowned for its unpredictability and the thrilling one-on-one encounters it produces. The finalists, who emerged from a seven-leg Luzon series, a four-stage Mindanao qualifier, and a three-part Visayas eliminator, along with five players who advanced through multi-series campaigns, are prepared for an exciting battle of skill, mental toughness and endurance.

Participants, grouped into boys' and girls' divisions across four age brackets — 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18 — will first undergo an 18-hole stroke play competition on October 2 to determine rankings. This serves as the Phase 1 opener before the dramatic head-to-head clashes in Phase 2, an 18-hole match play.

For the youngest division, the 8-9 age group, match play will also be held on Oct. 2, with quarterfinal matches in all categories scheduled for Oct. 3. The semifinals, finals and third-place playoffs will take place on Oct. 4.

The finals, marking the culmination of a grueling five-month nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI, aim not only to crown the country’s top junior golfers but also to spotlight the emerging talent poised to shape the future of Philippine golf.

In the boys’ premier division, top players include Luzon’s Patrick Tambalque, Mark Kobayashi, Zachary Villaroman, and Francis Slavin, as well as Simon Wahing and John Rey Oro (Visayas) and Cliff Nuñeza and Aldrien Gialon (Mindanao). Multi-series finalist John Paul Oro is also a strong contender.

In the girls' premier division, the field features Luzon’s Lia Duque, Chloe Rada, Angelica Bañez, and Rafa Anciano, as well as Dominique Gotiong and Rhiena Sinfuego (Visayas), and Ally Gaccion and Crista Miñoza (Mindanao), with Necky Tortosa rounding out the finalists.

The youngest golfers in the 8-9 division also promise to put on a show, with Athena Serapio, Tyra Garingalao and Amiya Tablac (Luzon); Eliana Mendoza (Visayas); and Francesca Geroy (Mindanao) disputing the girls’ crown.

Meanwhile, the boys in the same age group include Jesus Yambao and Michael Ray Hortel II (Luzon); Kvan Alburo and Tobias Tiongko (Visayas); and Shaqeeq Tanog and James Rolida (Mindanao).

Ties during the stroke play phase will be broken by comparing scores over the last 9 holes (10-18), then the last 6 (13-18), and the last 3 (16-18). If a tie persists, countback from the 18th hole will decide the rankings. Match play ties will be resolved through a hole-by-hole playoff.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
And still.
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Former Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas had a victorious homecoming fight after winning via disqualification over Thailand's...
Sports
fbtw
Charly on the clock

Charly on the clock

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Charly Suarez seized the WBO international junior lightweight championship.
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended the World Boxing Council minimumweight championship after a masterful unanimous decision...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

11 hours ago
The upcoming Highlands Ladies Cup, set for Oct. 5 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, aims...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chua is Exec of the Year

Chua is Exec of the Year

11 hours ago
For the third time in six seasons, San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua will be the recipient of a major award...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Santos dagger ends Blazers&rsquo; run

Santos dagger ends Blazers’ run

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Letran went to an unlikely hero in the clutch as it shocked College of St. Benilde, 71-69, yesterday to reclaim a place in...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors booked the final quarterfinal berth of the PBA Governors' Cup after outlasting Barangay Ginebra in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with