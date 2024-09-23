Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades

Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with the trophy after the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at the TPC River's Bend on September 22, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – Lydia Ko’s remarkable form continued as the golfer secured a commanding five-shot victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday (Monday Manila time), producing a spectacular back-nine surge to overwhelm three-day leader Jeeno Thitikul in Maineville, Ohio.

“It’s been pretty surreal,” said Ko after holing out with a birdie on the par-5 18th to cap a brilliant closing round of 63, finishing with a four-day total of 23-under 265. Her scorching six-under 30 on the final nine holes at TPC River’s Bend included an eagle, showcasing her dominance in the event.

Ko’s win was her third title of the LPGA season, following her triumph at the AIG Women’s Open last August and a victorious start at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. She also entered the event after an extraordinary gold medal finish at the Paris Olympics.

Though Ko trailed Thitikul by two strokes after 54 holes, her final round was a display of relentless precision. The Kiwi carded three birdies on the front nine, then mounted her winning charge with a birdie-eagle start on the back, followed by three more birdies to pull away from her competitors.

Thitikul held her lead with a 34 on the front side, laced with an eagle on the par-5 eighth, but a bogey on next allowed Ko to narrow the gap. As the final nine holes unfolded, Thitikul faltered with three bogeys, offsetting her three birdies and finishing with a 70 for a 270 total.

Meanwhile, reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso shot a second 65 in three days to finish fourth at 272, one stroke behind third-place finisher Haeran Ryu, who posted a 67.

The ICTSI-backed Saso’s impressive final round helped her rebound from recent struggles, including three missed cuts.

Saso started her final round with a blistering pace, going six-under through the first eight holes, highlighted by an eagle on No. 8. However, a costly double bogey on the ninth stymied her title hopes.

Despite the setback, she fought back with three birdies on the final eight holes to close with a 65.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, who was in the hunt after three consistent rounds of two 68s and a 69, stumbled with a 75 on the final day, dropping her to 32nd at 280. She struggled with bogeys on the 12th, 14th and 17th, failing to capitalize on her strong position earlier in the week.