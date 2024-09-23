^

Sports

Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 10:29am
Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades
Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with the trophy after the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at the TPC River's Bend on September 22, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Lydia Ko’s remarkable form continued as the golfer secured a commanding five-shot victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday (Monday Manila time), producing a spectacular back-nine surge to overwhelm three-day leader Jeeno Thitikul in Maineville, Ohio.

“It’s been pretty surreal,” said Ko after holing out with a birdie on the par-5 18th to cap a brilliant closing round of 63, finishing with a four-day total of 23-under 265. Her scorching six-under 30 on the final nine holes at TPC River’s Bend included an eagle, showcasing her dominance in the event.

Ko’s win was her third title of the LPGA season, following her triumph at the AIG Women’s Open last August and a victorious start at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. She also entered the event after an extraordinary gold medal finish at the Paris Olympics.

Though Ko trailed Thitikul by two strokes after 54 holes, her final round was a display of relentless precision. The Kiwi carded three birdies on the front nine, then mounted her winning charge with a birdie-eagle start on the back, followed by three more birdies to pull away from her competitors.

Thitikul held her lead with a 34 on the front side, laced with an eagle on the par-5 eighth, but a bogey on next allowed Ko to narrow the gap. As the final nine holes unfolded, Thitikul faltered with three bogeys, offsetting her three birdies and finishing with a 70 for a 270 total.

Meanwhile, reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso shot a second 65 in three days to finish fourth at 272, one stroke behind third-place finisher Haeran Ryu, who posted a 67.

The ICTSI-backed Saso’s impressive final round helped her rebound from recent struggles, including three missed cuts.

Saso started her final round with a blistering pace, going six-under through the first eight holes, highlighted by an eagle on No. 8. However, a costly double bogey on the ninth stymied her title hopes.

Despite the setback, she fought back with three birdies on the final eight holes to close with a 65.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, who was in the hunt after three consistent rounds of two 68s and a 69, stumbled with a 75 on the final day, dropping her to 32nd at 280. She struggled with bogeys on the 12th, 14th and 17th, failing to capitalize on her strong position earlier in the week.

vuukle comment

GOLF

LYDIA KO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
And still.
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Former Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas had a victorious homecoming fight after winning via disqualification over Thailand's...
Sports
fbtw
Charly on the clock

Charly on the clock

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Charly Suarez seized the WBO international junior lightweight championship.
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended the World Boxing Council minimumweight championship after a masterful unanimous decision...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

11 hours ago
The upcoming Highlands Ladies Cup, set for Oct. 5 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, aims...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons rip Tams; Warriors shock Archers

Maroons rip Tams; Warriors shock Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Host University of the Philippines breezed past winless Far Eastern U, 69-58, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Chua is Exec of the Year

Chua is Exec of the Year

11 hours ago
For the third time in six seasons, San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua will be the recipient of a major award...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Santos dagger ends Blazers&rsquo; run

Santos dagger ends Blazers’ run

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Letran went to an unlikely hero in the clutch as it shocked College of St. Benilde, 71-69, yesterday to reclaim a place in...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors booked the final quarterfinal berth of the PBA Governors' Cup after outlasting Barangay Ginebra in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with