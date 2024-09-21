Padrigao hits game-winner as Tigers rally past Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines -- Forthsky Padrigao nailed a go-ahead jumper to complete the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers’ comeback win over the National University Bulldogs, 67-64, in their UAAP Season 87 clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Padrigao’s heroics capped a game-ending 14-4 run to lift UST back to the win column after the Tigers’ first loss in the UAAP Season 87. It is also their first win against NU since UAAP Season 84.

With the game tied at 64 after a huge 3-pointer by Jolo Manansala, the two teams traded misses.

And, with less than a minute remaining, the ball went to the hands of Padrigao.

The guard got the switch and had big man Kenshin Padrones on him. He then crossed his defender over and stepped back for the go-ahead jumper that found the bottom of the net with 29.0 seconds remaining, 66-64.

On the other end, Jake Figueroa had chances to tie the game up, but missed both of his attempts.

A split from the line by Padrigao ended the match as time ran out.

“Nagkataon lang din talaga siguro kasi few possessions back, talagang nagki-create ako para sa teammates ko and then come ‘yung last possession na ‘yun, bigla sila nag-switch so ginawa ko lang ‘yung right thing and thank you Lord pumasok ‘yung tira ko,” Padrigao said.

With the two teams figuring in a nip-and-tuck game in the first half, Steve Nash Enriquez waxed hot and sank four 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Bulldogs took control.

However, UST also found its range from beyond the arc, thanks to treys by Migs Pangilinan and Leland Estacio.

But the Bulldogs, who absorbed a 27-point beating at the hands of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons a few days ago, erected a seven-point advantage, 58-51, after a Donn Lim floater with 6:24 remaining.

A layup by Christian Manaytay forced UST back in it, but a goaltend on a shot by Figueroa put them up back by seven. This was the last field goal of NU, as the Espana-based squad took a three point lead after a triple by Nic Cabanero with 1:56 to go.

NU retaliated with a 3-pointer by Manansala as the shot clock buzzer sounded off, setting the stage for the wild finish.

Mo Tounkara had a double-double performance with 15 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting, while Christian Manaytay had 14 markers and five boards for UST. Nic Cabanero had 10 points for the Tigers.

Padrigao added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in the contest.

Enriquez finished with 17 markers and five dimes. Figueroa had a near double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds.

NU, which absorbed two straight losses, will try to go back to the win column against Adamson on Wednesday.

UST, meanwhile, will battle defending champion La Salle Green next Sunday.