Jahns pulls off breakthrough win in ICTSI Forest Hills

Keanu Jahns (left) is doused with water in celebration of his victory.

ANTIPOLO – Keanu Jahns overcame a shaky start and fended off strong challenges from Rupert Zaragosa and Randy Garalde to claim a long-awaited Philippine Golf Tour victory at the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, battling through a drizzle and sealing the crown with a brilliant final-round 68 at the Nicklaus course here on Saturday.

The two-stroke triumph over Zaragosa, highlighted by pivotal birdies on Nos. 6, 10 and 13, was a significant milestone for the tall, power-hitting Jahns, erasing years of frustration and close finishes since turning professional in 2013.

A series of near-misses had plagued his quest for victory, but this time, Jahns, who will turn 29 on Sunday, September 22, kept his composure to secure the elusive title with a 14-under 270 total, earning him P360,000.

Jahns credited his victory to his wife, Daniella, who typically serves as his caddie but stayed off the course this time due to being seven months pregnant.

"This win has been a long time coming. I've had many close calls with second and third-place finishes, but this week I finally sealed the victory," said Jahns, who also expressed his gratitude to all his sponsors, including Golf Depot, for their unwavering support.

Jahns dominated the par-5 sixth hole for the fourth consecutive day, his clutch birdie pushing him back into the lead as both Zaragosa, who tied him at 10-under with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3, and Garalde settled for pars.

From there, Jahns was never seriously threatened.

He extended his lead with birdies on Nos. 10 and 13, widening the gap to three strokes, this time over Garalde. Zaragosa, who impressed with a frontside 33, couldn't maintain his momentum, parring four straight holes on the back nine and bogeying the 14th to slip to third.

Garalde briefly reassumed the role of challenger with a birdie on No. 12, snapping a run of 11 pars. However, he couldn't match Jahns’ birdie on No. 13 and dropped back to third with a bogey on the par-3 15th, which Zaragosa birdied to spark a late three-birdie binge and reclaim second place.

Ultimately, both Zaragosa and Garalde ran out of holes, unable to mount a serious, last-ditch challenge as Jahns stayed steady with consecutive closing pars, securing a much-deserved victory.

Zaragosa shot a 67 to finish second with a 272 total worth P236,000, while Tony Lascuña charged back with a solid 65 to snatch third place at 275 and pocketed P136,000.

"This victory is a significant confidence booster for me, but I plan to keep my head level and manage my expectations. I’ll just focus on playing my game," said Jahns.

Bogeys on the last two holes dropped Garalde to joint fourth with Ozeki Kakeru, who rallied with a 68, at 276 after a 72, while Angelo Que finished sixth with a 68 and a 277 followed by Sean Ramos (71-278) and Minwook Gwon (70-279).

Reymon Jaraula matched Jahns’ opening 64 to gain a share of ninth at 280 with Russell Bautista and Guido van der Valk, who closed out with 68 and 70, respectively.

Carl Corpus took the low amateur honors with a 285 after a 72, finishing tied at 18th with Ryan Monsalve, who matched par 71.

Initially, it appeared Jahns might falter once again. After building a three-stroke lead, a bogey on the fifth hole brought him back to a tie with the diminutive but fiery Zaragosa, who started strong with two birdies in his first five holes.

However, Jahns dug deep, rekindling the form that saw him dominate the first two rounds with scores of 64 and 67. Despite a shaky even-par 71 in the third round, Jahns remained steady atop the leaderboard, maintaining a two-stroke edge over club pro Garalde with Zaragosa trailing by another shot.

"I didn’t let the bogey on No. 5 bother me because I bounced back with a birdie on the next hole. My game felt steady today, and I took full advantage of the par-5s," said Jahns, who birdied all three long holes (Nos. 6, 10, and 16).

Relying on his trademark power, Jahns regained control on the back nine, making crucial birdies on the par-5 10th and 16th holes. His tournament-clinching moment came with a perfectly placed approach shot on the 18th, leading to the birdie that capped his stellar performance and overshadowed even his two eagles from the second round.

Zaragosa, despite his early charge, struggled to match Jahns' back-nine brilliance. His final-round 66 was commendable but not enough to challenge Jahns' solid finish. The Canlubang pro fell short of securing a follow-up win to his dominant victory in Iloilo last year, ultimately finishing two strokes behind at 273.

The victory also served as a redemptive moment for Jahns, who narrowly lost to Lascuña in July’s ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship despite closing with a bogey-free 67.

Zaragosa, despite falling short, was grateful for his consistent play throughout the four-day event, looking ahead to the upcoming Visayan swing.

Garalde, well-acquainted with the intricacies of the Forest Hills course, briefly posed a threat to the leaders after closing the gap to just one stroke on the fifth hole. However, a string of missed birdie opportunities and a faltering finish ultimately dashed his hopes for a Top 3 placement.