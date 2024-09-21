^

Sports

Pagdanganan holds steady with 2nd 68; Saso charges back with eagle-filled 65

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 11:24am
Pagdanganan holds steady with 2nd 68; Saso charges back with eagle-filled 65
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines and Yuka Saso of Japan0 plays their shot from the second tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at the TPC River's Bend on September 20, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan maintained her blistering form with a second consecutive 68, while Yuka Saso roared back into contention with a superb 65 spiked by two eagles in the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Maineville, Ohio on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Despite a challenging field, Jeeno Thitikul stormed ahead at the halfway point of the $2-million event, firing a second straight 66 for a 12-under 132 total at TPC River’s Bend.

However, the Thai ace is set for a tough weekend, with powerhouses like Lydia Ko and an eager field right on her heels. Ko, fresh from a season that included a Women’s British Open title and an Olympic gold, posted a 66 to stay one shot behind at 133.

Haeran Ryu carded a stellar 65, moving into solo third at 134. Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez and Yealimi Noh each shot 67s to join Yan Liu, who put in a 69, at 135 in joint fourth.

Pagdanganan’s consistent form has also made her one to watch as she hunts for a breakthrough win on the world’s premier circuit. Backing her opening-round 68 with another four-under card, she surged from joint 12th to a share of eighth, assembling a 136 total.

She shares the spot with a strong group that includes Pajaree Anannarukarn and Anna Nordqvist, who matched 65s, Albane Valenzuela, who sizzled with a 66, Stephanie Kyriacou, who carded a 67, Sei Young Kim, who turned in a 68, and Jasmine Suwannapura, who holed out with a 69.

Starting on the back nine, Pagdanganan fired off three birdies in her first three holes, matching her first-round aggression. Although a bogey on the 14th slowed her charge, the ICTSI-backed ace bounced back with birdies on Nos. 2 and 8, finishing strong to stay in the title chase.

On the other hand, Saso, after a slow start with an opening 73, rediscovered her touch in dramatic fashion. Languishing below the projected cutoff line, she rebounded with a string of pars before igniting her round with birdies on the par-3 fifth and the par-5 No. 6.

A bogey on the seventh didn’t deter her as she blasted an eagle on the par-5 eighth, followed by another birdie at No. 9.

The reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion, whose campaign is also supported by one of the world’s leading port operators, then dominated the back nine, notching another eagle on the 18th after earlier birdies on Nos. 12 and 15. Her superb 32-33 round vaulted her to joint 23rd at 138, a stunning comeback that sets her up for a potential weekend charge.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina’s campaign ended as she missed the cut after rounds of 75-71 for a 146 total, three shots shy of the cutoff score of 143.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sadorra, Gomez find winning lines

Sadorra, Gomez find winning lines

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippines rode on victories by Grandmasters Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez as it flattened South Africa,...
Sports
fbtw
Chess Olympiad: Sadorra, Gomez lead Philippines past South Africa

Chess Olympiad: Sadorra, Gomez lead Philippines past South Africa

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippines rode on victories by Grandmasters Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez as it flattened South Africa,...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors rout Fuel Masters to boost quarters push

Road Warriors rout Fuel Masters to boost quarters push

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors snapped their four-game losing streak Friday in the PBA Governor's Cup at the expense of the Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Josh Reyes resigns as Gilas youth coach

Josh Reyes resigns as Gilas youth coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Josh Reyes has stepped down from his post as Gilas Pilipinas youth head coach, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced...
Sports
fbtw
Dionisio drops 30 points as Hotshots rout Batang Pier to enter quarterfinals

Dionisio drops 30 points as Hotshots rout Batang Pier to enter quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Aris Dionisio waxed hot from beyond the arc to help the Magnolia Hotshots clinch a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
13-year-old rules Forest Hills Classic

13-year-old rules Forest Hills Classic

12 hours ago
Junior golfer Yunju An showcased her talent well beyond her years in a dominant seven-stroke win over Gretchen Villacencio...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines junior lifters deliver gold medals

Philippines junior lifters deliver gold medals

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Like a factory, Philippine weightlifting is continuously producing world champions.
Sports
fbtw
Historic 50-50

Historic 50-50

12 hours ago
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made Major League Baseball history on Thursday, becoming the first player ever...
Sports
fbtw
Ino and the gutsy Pinoy chessers

Ino and the gutsy Pinoy chessers

By Lito Tacujan | 12 hours ago
From the Olympics to Olympiad.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals put cuffs on Knights

Cardinals put cuffs on Knights

12 hours ago
Mapua displayed its defensive spunk as it took Letran out of its comfort zone for a 77-62 victory yesterday to seize solo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with