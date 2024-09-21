Pagdanganan holds steady with 2nd 68; Saso charges back with eagle-filled 65

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines and Yuka Saso of Japan0 plays their shot from the second tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at the TPC River's Bend on September 20, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan maintained her blistering form with a second consecutive 68, while Yuka Saso roared back into contention with a superb 65 spiked by two eagles in the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Maineville, Ohio on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Despite a challenging field, Jeeno Thitikul stormed ahead at the halfway point of the $2-million event, firing a second straight 66 for a 12-under 132 total at TPC River’s Bend.

However, the Thai ace is set for a tough weekend, with powerhouses like Lydia Ko and an eager field right on her heels. Ko, fresh from a season that included a Women’s British Open title and an Olympic gold, posted a 66 to stay one shot behind at 133.

Haeran Ryu carded a stellar 65, moving into solo third at 134. Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez and Yealimi Noh each shot 67s to join Yan Liu, who put in a 69, at 135 in joint fourth.

Pagdanganan’s consistent form has also made her one to watch as she hunts for a breakthrough win on the world’s premier circuit. Backing her opening-round 68 with another four-under card, she surged from joint 12th to a share of eighth, assembling a 136 total.

She shares the spot with a strong group that includes Pajaree Anannarukarn and Anna Nordqvist, who matched 65s, Albane Valenzuela, who sizzled with a 66, Stephanie Kyriacou, who carded a 67, Sei Young Kim, who turned in a 68, and Jasmine Suwannapura, who holed out with a 69.

Starting on the back nine, Pagdanganan fired off three birdies in her first three holes, matching her first-round aggression. Although a bogey on the 14th slowed her charge, the ICTSI-backed ace bounced back with birdies on Nos. 2 and 8, finishing strong to stay in the title chase.

On the other hand, Saso, after a slow start with an opening 73, rediscovered her touch in dramatic fashion. Languishing below the projected cutoff line, she rebounded with a string of pars before igniting her round with birdies on the par-3 fifth and the par-5 No. 6.

A bogey on the seventh didn’t deter her as she blasted an eagle on the par-5 eighth, followed by another birdie at No. 9.

The reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion, whose campaign is also supported by one of the world’s leading port operators, then dominated the back nine, notching another eagle on the 18th after earlier birdies on Nos. 12 and 15. Her superb 32-33 round vaulted her to joint 23rd at 138, a stunning comeback that sets her up for a potential weekend charge.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina’s campaign ended as she missed the cut after rounds of 75-71 for a 146 total, three shots shy of the cutoff score of 143.