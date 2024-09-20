^

Sports

Jaworski to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from PBA mediamen

Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 1:42pm
Jaworski to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from PBA mediamen
Robert Jaworski
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Press Corps pays homage to one of the greatest players ever in the history of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

The legendary Robert "Sonny" Jaworski Sr. will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award when the men and women who regularly covers the PBA beat celebrates its 30th Annual Awards Night on September 24 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Jaworski is just the second personality to be recognized with the special award. Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu was its first ever recipient during the 25th anniversary of the PBAPC back in 2019.

The iconic playing-coach was widely regarded as the most popular player ever in the league whose good looks and charisma combined with his playing ability and innate leadership had endeared him to the basketball-loving Filipinos.

Jaworski, 78, played a record 23 PBA seasons seeing action for Toyota and Barangay Ginebra in a milestone only equaled by big man Asi Taulava two years ago.

Hailed the 1978 MVP, the tough playing guard won a total of 13 championships both as player and coach from 1975 to 1997 and remained until today as the only player ever to suit up in a game at the age of 50.

The Big J was a 13-time champion – as player, coach, and playing-coach, a six-time Mythical First Team, two-time Mythical Second Team, two-time All-Defensive team member, and a four-time All-Star.

After a decorated career with Toyota, the Filipino Olympian found his niche with Gilbey’s Gin (forerunner of Ginebra) where he eventually gave rise to the now fabled ‘Never Say Die’ mantra of the franchise.

Jaworski was the first ever playing-coach to win a PBA championship during the 1986 Open Conference, and four years later became the coach of the first ever all-pro team to play in the Beijing Asian Games where the country copped the silver medal.

In a testament to him being one of the best ever point guards in the history of the league, the Big J remains until now the holder of the all-time record for most assists made with a total of 5,825.

He’s also been a part of the original 25 Greatest Players in PBA history and was a first ballot PBA Hall of Famer as member of the inaugural 2005 Class.

In 2012, his celebrated no. 7 jersey was officially retired by Barangay Ginebra.

Following a colorful basketball career, Jaworski ventured into public service and served as Philippine Senator from 1998 to 2004.

vuukle comment

PBA

ROBERT JAWORSKI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ roster is arguably the most stacked this UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers take in UAAP transferees

Blazers take in UAAP transferees

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Two players originally from the UAAP are transferring to the College of St. Benilde.
Sports
fbtw
UE's Momowei stands tall among UAAP foreign student-athletes

UE's Momowei stands tall among UAAP foreign student-athletes

20 hours ago
Precious Momowei has been tearing it up for the University of the East Red Warriors this UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw
UE&rsquo;s Galang heats up just in time in breakthrough win vs FEU

UE’s Galang heats up just in time in breakthrough win vs FEU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Struggling the whole game against the Eastern University Tamaraws Wednesday, Ethan Galang hit the shots when the University...
Sports
fbtw
Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Sweet, sweet revenge.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Wiser' Jerusalem vows to hold on to championship belt this time

'Wiser' Jerusalem vows to hold on to championship belt this time

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem said the lessons he learned from a previous title defense will...
Sports
fbtw
'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Ohtani makes MLB history

'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Ohtani makes MLB history

1 hour ago
Japan reacted with incredulity and pride on Friday after Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball to...
Sports
fbtw
Colonia, Inan cop medals at junior weightlifting worlds

Colonia, Inan cop medals at junior weightlifting worlds

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 3 hours ago
Two Filipina weightlifters scooped two gold medals and a silver each to start off this year's IWF World Junior Weightlifting...
Sports
fbtw
Moonton Games, Falcons AP Bren launch M5 skins

Moonton Games, Falcons AP Bren launch M5 skins

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Moonton Games and Falcons AP Bren have officially revealed the M5 World Championship Brody skin, as well as the first ever...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with