Colonia, Inan cop medals at junior weightlifting worlds

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipina weightlifters scooped two gold medals and a silver each to start off this year's IWF World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Leon, Spain.

Second-generation lifter Angelie Colonia lifter a total of 162kg (a new personal best) in the women's 45kg category for the gold medal. Her 74kg lift in the snatch was Colonia's first gold, while her 88kg in the clean and jerk gave the 18-year-old a silver.

Overall silver medalist Khemika Kamnoedsri of Thailand had actually lifted 90kg in the clean and jerk for a 163kg total. However, the jury reversed its earlier decision and found Kamnoedsri was bending and extending.

The 19-year-old's supposed winning lift was deemed a foul, giving Colonia her second gold.

Meanwhile, Lovely Inan ended Day 1 of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)-organized tournament with her own two golds and a silver in the 49kg class.

Inan engaged in a close duel with Karoll Dahyanne Alvarez of Colombia. Alvarez beat Inan for gold in the snatch (80kg versus Inan's 79kg), but the Filipina hoisted 100kg in the clean and jerk where Alvarez was second (98kg).

That jerk was enough for Inan to win the overall 49kg gold over silver medalist Alvarez: 179 versus 178kg.

Actually, the 49kg contest had numerous failed lifts (signaled by the flashing of the red light). That included the final lift of the 19-year-ole Inan as she made her 100kg jerk lift on her fifth attempt.

“This was my best competition, my best performance — but the gold medal was a surprise,” Colonia told a reporter for the IWF website. "I thought I was second, then the jury saw some movement (in Kamnoedsri’s final attempt) and I’m very happy.”

Inan went to Angono National High School in Rizal province, as this former "mangangalakal" at dumpsters in Angono municipality was a silver medalist at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games last year.

Colonia's father Gregorio (1988, Seoul) and elder brother Nestor (2016, Rio de Janeiro) had previously competed in the Olympic Games. Angeline was previously a world record holder in the snatch at the junior level (below 18 years old) and a SEA Ganes silver medalist, also last year.