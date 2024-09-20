^

Moonton Games, Falcons AP Bren launch M5 skins

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 11:02am
MANILA, Philippines — Moonton Games and Falcons AP Bren have officially revealed the M5 World Championship Brody skin, as well as the first ever Finals Most Valuable Player skin for Paquito called “Fist of Glory”.

In a released splash art, hero Brody is seen wearing the team's iconic jersey, the team's shield logo on his shoulder, while the overall design has multiple features of honeycomb and bees, referencing the team's fan base that plays with "The Hive" and "Bees".

“This skin embodies strength, determination and hard work of our team. I would really like to thank Moonton, especially the game developers who work tirelessly to translate all of the characteristics of our team into the great skins you see now,” said Falcons AP Bren chief operating officer Jab Escutin during the team's launch party for the skins at The Palace in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last September 19.

Since the M1 World Championship, every winning team has had a say in which hero they want to have a skin that is designed based on their preference. M1 champions EVOS Legends from Indonesia chose mage hero Harith while Philippine champions BREN Esports (M2), Blacklist International (M3) and ECHO (M4) went with Assassin hero Lancelot, Support hero Estes and Fighter hero Chou, respectively.

The M5 was the first event championship to have a Finals MVP skin, chosen by the tournament's Finals MVP and EXP laner David “FlapTzy” Canon. Similar to the Brody Skin, Paquito's “Fist of Glory” skin also features Falcons AP Bren's iconic jacket while Paquito's boxing gloves shine with a honeycomb aesthetic.

“Tingin ko isa to sa mga magpapaalala ng legacy ko sa larong ‘to. Nakakaproud po tuwing may gagamit ng skin ni Paquito, maaalala po nila na si FlapTzy ng AP Bren ang unang nagkaroon ng Finals MVP skin sa Mobile Legends: Bang Bang," said Canon.

Both the M5 Championship Brody Skin and the M5 Finals MVP Paquito Skin will be available at a discounted price. The Brody Skin can be availed now until November 2 at 799 in-game Diamonds, which includes spawn, elimination and recall effects, for a limited time only; while the Paquito Skin is available at a discounted rate of 629 in-game Diamonds only during the first week of its launch.

