Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

MANILA, Philippines -- Sweet, sweet revenge.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters finally broke the San Miguel code as they rolled past the Beermen, 122-112, to grab the solo lead of the PBA Governors’ Cup Group B Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Rain or Shine earlier absorbed a heartbreaking loss against the Beermen in their first round matchup, losing by a game-winner by June Mar Fajardo.

This time around, the Elasto Painters pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back.

Six players finished in double digits for Rain or Shine, led by Andrei Caracut, who had 20 points, eight assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes. Aaron Fuller added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Elasto Painters took a 61-all deadlock at the start of the third quarter and broke the game wide open, 78-68, with a 17-7 run capped by a split from the line by Caracut.

The Beermen cut the lead to three, 82-85, in the same frame after a split by Jordan Adams, but the eventual victors just had answer after answer.

The lead grew to as much as 15 points, 105-90, at the 10:09 mark of the final canto, before six straight points by San Miguel made it a nine point game.

However, Gian Mamuyac had a small run of his own to push the lead anew to double digits.

The Beermen were able to cut the lead to nine multiple times. A Fajardo layup made it 104-113, before an and-one by Adrian Nocum, which also forced CJ Perez to foul out, made it an insurmountable 12 point lead, 116-104.

Beau Belga and Adrian Nocum had 16 markers apiece for Rain or Shine. Mamuyac added 12, while Gabe Norwood turned back the clock with a double-double of 10 markers and 11 boards.

Perez was the driving force of San Miguel with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. Terrence Romeo and Adams had 24 each.

Adams exited the game at the 8:43 mark of the game and would not return due to an apparent injury.

Fajardo, as usual, dominated inside with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Elasto Painters rose to 7-2 in the season, while the Beermen dropped to 6-3 -- tied with the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, who they defeated by 49 points over the weekend.