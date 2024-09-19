^

Sports

Teen prodigy fires 2-under 69 to stun veterans in Ladies ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 5:31pm
Teen prodigy fires 2-under 69 to stun veterans in Ladies ICTSI Forest Hills Classic
Yunju An.
Pilipinas Golf

ANTIPOLO – Young Yunju An reinforced her remarkable first-round performance by posting a tournament-best two-under 69, shocking seasoned pros with a commanding five-shot lead in the second round of the Ladies ICTSI Forest Hills Classic here on Thursday.

Despite her limited experience on the daunting Forest Hills’ Nicklaus course, which she’s only played a couple of times, the 13-year-old prodigy displayed remarkable composure. She held her own with a par 35 on the front nine, then surged ahead of the field with back-to-back birdies from No. 16.

An’s stellar play increased her overnight two-stroke advantage to a commanding five-shot margin over fellow Korean Jiwon Lee, pooling an even 142 with 18 holes left to play.

Few expected the young sensation, participating in her first professional event, to dominate so convincingly over her seasoned rivals.

An's recent victory in the Junior PGT at Mount Malarayat already demonstrated her immense potential, but her performance here is turning heads beyond mere promise.

She admitted through an interpreter, "My game? I don’t think it was bad."

She recorded two birdies and two bogeys in the first six holes and parred the rest before closing out with her signature birdies.

Even after posting the day’s best score, An remained grounded. "Today, I didn’t have a good shot, unlike in the first round where my shots and putting were good."

She also pointed to the challenging weather, saying, "It’s raining in the middle of the round, and it was a little bit hard."

With her sights set on the title, An aims to maintain her calm demeanor in the final round, focusing on improving her putting to secure her first pro victory in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Lee, who impressed with a victory at Splendido Taal last July in her pro debut, finished with a frontside 34 to stay within reach of An. However, she faltered in the stretch, making three bogeys against a lone birdie to end up with a 72 for a 147, five strokes behind her compatriot.

Gretchen Villacencio closed with a 73 for third at 150, trailing by eight shots, while Velinda Castil carded a 72 to tie Chihiro Ikeda and Miya Legaspi, both at 151 after 75s.

Meanwhile, other notable contenders struggled to keep pace. Kristine Fleetwood (75), Seoyun Kim (76) and Sarah Ababa (77) ended the round at 153, while early contender Florence Bisera stumbled with an 81 after a 75, dropping to 156 alongside Mikha Fortuna and Kayla Nocum, who carded 77 and 80, respectively.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jahns off to hot start with 64, leads ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Jahns off to hot start with 64, leads ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

1 day ago
Keanu Jahns continued his stellar form from his near-miss at Splendido Taal in July, carding a sensational seven-under-par...
Sports
fbtw
Jahns fires seven-under 64 for one-shot lead

Jahns fires seven-under 64 for one-shot lead

19 hours ago
Keanu Jahns carded a sensational seven-under-par 64 to wrest a one-shot lead over Enrico Gallardo in the rain-hit ICTSI Forest...
Sports
fbtw
Wojnarowski, master of NBA scoops, leaves ESPN for Bonnies

Wojnarowski, master of NBA scoops, leaves ESPN for Bonnies

7 hours ago
Adrian Wojnarowski, who became a master of breaking NBA news as an ESPN reporter for the past seven years, announced his retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons obliterate Bulldogs for share of top spot

Maroons obliterate Bulldogs for share of top spot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons started hot and never looked back, manhandling the National University...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings dump Fuel Masters for quarters berth

Gin Kings dump Fuel Masters for quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals after rolling past the Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jerusalem claims to have figured out Mexican challenger

Jerusalem claims to have figured out Mexican challenger

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
There will be no retreat — and definitely no surrender — for Melvin Jerusalem, one of the only two reigning Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Canino deliver for Philippines vs Argentina in Chess Olympiad

Frayna, Canino deliver for Philippines vs Argentina in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and wonder girl Ruelle Canino pulled off impressive victories to lift the Philippines made Argentina weep...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors turn back Tamaraws

Warriors turn back Tamaraws

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
University of the East added to the piling woes of new coach Sean Chambers and Far Eastern U, escaping with a 56-51 comeback...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Philippines vs all-G Croatia in Round 7

It’s Philippines vs all-G Croatia in Round 7

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra will try to carry the Philippines on his shoulders anew as they face dangerous...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with