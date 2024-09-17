^

Filipinos fall to Armenians to crash out of top 10 in Chess Olympiad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 1:56pm
Chess stock photo.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Philippines couldn’t cash in on an early victory by Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra over super GM Haik Martirosyan as it fell to former titlist Armenia, 2.5-1.5, fall out of the top 10 after the sixth round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the BOK Sports Hall here Monday.

A day after essaying the biggest victory of his life over super GM Vladimir Fedoseev in a shock 2.5-1.5 slaying of Slovenia, Sadorra was nothing short of electric again as he sent his Armenian rival to his knees with a sweet, methodical 63-move win of a Nimzo-Indian on top board.

That put the Filipinos 1-0 ahead and their chances appeared to have been stronger as GM-elect Daniel Quizon, International Master Paulo Bersamina and GM John Paul Gomez looked headed to draws with their positions locked.

But Quizon and Gomez succumbed to nerves and couldn’t hang on to it and suffered excruciating defeats to GMs Shant Sargsyan and Robert Hovhannisyan on boards two and four, respectively, while Bersamina failed to convert his pawn edge into a full point and drew with GM Gabriel Sargissian on board three.

The stinging result sent the Filipinos, whose trip is being financed by the Philippine Sports Commission through chair Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and backed by NCFP head Butch Pichay, out of the top 10 and into a share of No. 21 with eight match points.

There is something to celebrate for though as Sadorra remained unscathed with 3.5 points to show in four games with an impressive performance rating of 2879 and in contention for an individual medal at the top board.

Meanwhile, the Filipinas vented their ire on the Bolivians with a 3-1 win courtesy of triumphs by Shania Mae Mendoza, Janelle Mae Frayna and Jan Jodilyn Fronda on the top three boards.

Bernadette Galas conceded the lone point for the country after losing to Jessica Molina on the last board.

The win propelled the team, coached by GMs Jayson Gonzales and Eugene Torre with Atty. Ruel Canobas as delegation head, in a share of No. 22 with eight points apiece.

The 11-round tournament, which drew a record 196 in the men’s division and 181 in the women’s side, took a break yesterday and will resume today for the final five-round windup.

There, the Filipinos, seeded 51st, battle the 27th seed Croatians while the Filipinas, seeded 47th, clash with the 26th pick Argentines eyeing a win that would keep their hopes of contending alive.

“We recharge and we fight another day,” said Gonzales, also the NCFP chief executive officer.

CHESS

CHESS OLYMPIAD
