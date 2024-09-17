Mondilla the man to beat in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic golf tourney

ANTIPOLO – Clyde Mondilla aims to replicate his stunning performance from last year as he returns to familiar grounds in pursuit of back-to-back victories at the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, which reels off here Wednesday, September 18.

The event, with a P2-million prize pool, promises fierce competition among past winners and rising challengers as the Philippine Golf Tour heads into its final stretch.

Mondilla enters the 72-hole championship as the man to beat, brimming with confidence after his dominant showing last year. His remarkable opening-round 11-under-par 60 set the tone for a commanding five-stroke victory, showcasing his mastery over the par-71, 7105-yard Nicklaus layout.

The course, which demands precision from tee to green and smart shot decisions, seems tailor-made for the Del Monte ace, giving him a psychological edge over the competition.

Still, the former Philippine Open champion and Order of Merit winner is fully aware of the strong competition he faces and remains cautious about his chances not just for a repeat but also for a follow-up to his Caliraya Springs victory last April.

He mixes it up with Nilo Salahog and Kim Tae Soo at 7:20 a.m. on the first hole.

Mondilla's rivals are well aware of the challenge he poses, but they’re not backing down. Leading the charge are Angelo Que, fresh off his Philippine Masters win, and Sean Ramos, who notched his career-first victory at the Lakewood Championship in June. Both Que and Ramos sharpened their skills abroad during the tour break, competing on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour, respectively.

Veterans like Jhonnel Ababa (Apo winner) and Tony Lascuña (Splendido Taal champion) are also poised to challenge for the top P350,000 purse.

Meanwhile, 2022 Forest Hills champion Reymon Jaraula, along with Ira Alido, Michael Bibat, Jay Bayron, Keanu Jahns and Dino Villanueva, all have their eyes on the title, while a strong international contingent is also in the mix, with players like Ozeki Kakeru, Gwon Minwook, Collin Wheeler, Kim Tae Won, Kim Tae Soo, Hwang Myungchal, and former leg winner Toru Nakajima vying to become the first foreign player to win on the Tour this season.

Among the young guns, Aidric Chan, Kristoffer Arevalo, Ryan Monsalve, Ivan Monsalve, Josh Jorge, and Lanz Uy are looking to make their mark with a breakthrough victory.

Que hopes to get going early as he clashes with Alido and Rico Depilo at 6:30 a.m., with Ababa facing off with Villanueva and amateur Carl Corpus at 6:40 a.m., and Lascuña tangling with Chan and Jahns at 7 a.m., all on the first hole.

With the event serving as the final leg in Luzon before the Tour moves to the Visayas next month, it adds pressure as players jostle for qualification points for the season-ending PGT Match Play Championship in Laguna this November. Only the top 32 players will qualify for the head-to-head battles.

While Mondilla’s stellar performance last year sets the standard, the unpredictable nature of golf ensures that nothing is guaranteed, setting the stage for an exciting clash among a field of seasoned champions and rising stars slugging it out for the crown.