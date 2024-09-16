^

Sports

Del Rosario hobbles with 73, winds up joint 30th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 5:27pm
Del Rosario hobbles with 73, winds up joint 30th
Pauline Del Rosario of the Philippines plays her shot on the ninth hole during the fifth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 05, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario's bid for a top finish at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic faltered on Sunday (Monday Manila time) as she struggled through a challenging final round, ending with a 73 to fall to a joint 30th place in Alabama.

After a stellar 67 on Saturday that propelled her into contention, del Rosario began the final round with a promising start. She quickly recovered from an early bogey on No. 2 with back-to-back birdies starting from the seventh hole. She also continued her dominance of the par-5 No. 10, making it her second straight birdie on that hole to reach eight-under overall.

However, her round took a turn for the worse with a bogey on No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 13. Despite a brief recovery with a birdie on the 14th, another misstep on the 16th and a pair of pars on the final two holes left her with a disappointing one-over par round for the day.

With a three-day total of 211 (71-67-73), del Rosario ended 11 strokes behind the leader.

Ingrid Lindblad, showcasing the form that earned her the top spot in the world amateur rankings for years, surged to victory with a final-round 67, finishing at 200. The rising Swede star’s impressive back-nine performance, including five consecutive birdies starting from No. 11, secured her win despite a late bogey on the 16th.

Ana Belac, who led for much of the tournament, ended in second place with a 202 after a final-round 71. Jessica Porvasnik rounded out the top three with a 204, following a 67 on Sunday.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson battled through a double bogey on the 12th hole and salvaged an even-par 72, but fell by nine strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen completely obliterated the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings by 49 points, 131-82, in a historic PBA Governors'...
Sports
fbtw
International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

10 hours ago
The volleyball international community headed by the FIVB on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There will be a million reasons to smile for newly minted Filipino Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos confident in ICTSI Forest Hills title bid

Ramos confident in ICTSI Forest Hills title bid

3 hours ago
Three months after his breakthrough victory at the Lakewood Championship, Sean Ramos is feeling confident and ready to make...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin all praises for La Salle star Quiambao

Baldwin all praises for La Salle star Quiambao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Just elite.
Sports
fbtw
UFC 306: Shevchenko regains title; Dvalishvili unseats O'Malley

UFC 306: Shevchenko regains title; Dvalishvili unseats O'Malley

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
From stellar production, iconic visuals and celebratory storytelling, to brilliant fights and stunning championships, UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

7 hours ago
As if record 15-time winner Real Madrid's Champions League prospects were not great enough already, superstar striker Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with