Del Rosario hobbles with 73, winds up joint 30th

Pauline Del Rosario of the Philippines plays her shot on the ninth hole during the fifth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 05, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario's bid for a top finish at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic faltered on Sunday (Monday Manila time) as she struggled through a challenging final round, ending with a 73 to fall to a joint 30th place in Alabama.

After a stellar 67 on Saturday that propelled her into contention, del Rosario began the final round with a promising start. She quickly recovered from an early bogey on No. 2 with back-to-back birdies starting from the seventh hole. She also continued her dominance of the par-5 No. 10, making it her second straight birdie on that hole to reach eight-under overall.

However, her round took a turn for the worse with a bogey on No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 13. Despite a brief recovery with a birdie on the 14th, another misstep on the 16th and a pair of pars on the final two holes left her with a disappointing one-over par round for the day.

With a three-day total of 211 (71-67-73), del Rosario ended 11 strokes behind the leader.

Ingrid Lindblad, showcasing the form that earned her the top spot in the world amateur rankings for years, surged to victory with a final-round 67, finishing at 200. The rising Swede star’s impressive back-nine performance, including five consecutive birdies starting from No. 11, secured her win despite a late bogey on the 16th.

Ana Belac, who led for much of the tournament, ended in second place with a 202 after a final-round 71. Jessica Porvasnik rounded out the top three with a 204, following a 67 on Sunday.