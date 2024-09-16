^

Sports

Ramos confident in ICTSI Forest Hills title bid

Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 2:36pm
Ramos confident in ICTSI Forest Hills title bid
Sean Ramos.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Three months after his breakthrough victory at the Lakewood Championship, Sean Ramos is feeling confident and ready to make waves again at the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic.

With strong performances abroad in recent weeks, the young gun is looking to carry the momentum into the P2-million tournament, which tees off Wednesday, September 18, at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo.

“I’ve been competing on the Asian Development Tour over the last couple of weeks, working closely with my swing coach. I had a couple of good finishes, so I’m hoping to keep that momentum going,” said Ramos, who tied for 12th place at the Indonesia Pro-Am last Friday and finished joint 11th at the BRG Open in Vietnam the previous week.

His triumph at Lakewood last June, where he displayed remarkable composure, saw him overcome seasoned Philippine Golf Tour stalwarts like Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña.

Now, as he enters the 72-hole championship, he will once again face these formidable competitors, all eager to halt his rising momentum while chasing their own championship aspirations in this seventh leg of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Lascuña, a 53-time career champion, remains one of the most dangerous players in the field. Coming off a victory at Splendido Taal in challenging conditions last July, he’s keen on securing his second win of the year.

With years of experience and daily practice, Lascuña continues to sharpen his game while imparting wisdom to young and old amateur golfers as a respected swing coach.

Along with Lascuña, fellow PGT leg winners Jhonnel Ababa (Apo), Angelo Que (Philippine Masters), and Clyde Mondilla (Caliraya Springs) are also primed for the title chase.

Mondilla, the defending champion at Forest Hills, remains the prohibitive favorite, having dominated last year’s event with a record-setting 11-under 60 in the opening round. He led wire-to-wire, eventually securing a commanding five-stroke victory over Dino Villanueva and Que.

However, a year can bring significant changes in a player’s form and mindset, with hungry up-and-comers eager to make their mark with the upcoming tournament promising excitement, with no player holding a distinct edge over the challenging, risk-and-reward layout.

Other notable competitors include defending Order of Merit champion Guido van der Valk, Ira Alido, Michael Bibat and Keanu Jahns, alongside talented young guns like Hyun Ho Rho, Aidric Chan, Kristoffer Arevalo, Ryan Monsalve, Ivan Monsalve, Josh Jorge and Lanz Uy.

With so many top players in the field, the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic is shaping up to be an intense battle for supremacy, as established pros and rising stars alike vie for top honors in one of the season’s premier events.

vuukle comment

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson battled through a double bogey on the 12th hole and salvaged an even-par 72, but fell by nine strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

9 hours ago
The volleyball international community headed by the FIVB on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Sports
fbtw
New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There will be a million reasons to smile for newly minted Filipino Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen completely obliterated the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings by 49 points, 131-82, in a historic PBA Governors'...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

6 hours ago
As if record 15-time winner Real Madrid's Champions League prospects were not great enough already, superstar striker Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago, 2024 individual crown

Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago, 2024 individual crown

6 hours ago
Spain's Jon Rahm fired four birdies — including a 12-footer at the 17th — to win LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday (Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Doubles win for Djokovic secures Serbia's Davis Cup status

Doubles win for Djokovic secures Serbia's Davis Cup status

8 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic teamed up with doubles partner Hamad Medjedovic on Sunday to seal a 3-0 playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
Singson slumps in final round, ends up 40th after 79

Singson slumps in final round, ends up 40th after 79

9 hours ago
Mafy Singson struggled in the final round of the Fila Golf Women’s Championship, fumbling with a disappointing seven-over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with