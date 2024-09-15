^

Philippines joins African, Asian powerhouses in men’s volleyball world tilt group

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 1:12pm
Philippines joins African, Asian powerhouses in men's volleyball world tilt group
From left: FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo and Philippine LOC co-chairmen William Vincent Araneta Marcos and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Host Philippines has been grouped with African and Asian powerhouses in Pool A of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships after the official draw attended by international officials, coaches and players on Saturday at the Solaire Resort in Parañaque City.

As host, Alas Pilipinas men along with the Top-7 ranked countries in No. 1 Poland, No. 2 France, No. 3 USA, No. 4 Slovenia, No. 5 Italy, No. 6 Japan and No. 7 Brazil were seeded right away from Pools A to H before determining their group mates.

And as the smoke cleared, the Philippines, under the watch of former Olympic coach Angiolino Frigoni of Italy, pulled 11-time African champion Tunisia, current title holder Egypt and Asian runner-up Iran in a favorable but still tough draw without any European opponent.

Iran is ranked No. 15 in the FIVB world rankings, Egypt at No. 20 and Tunisia at No. 24 compared to Alas at No. 64, making it a tall order for the Filipino spikers when they host the 32-team tourney for the first time ever from September 12-28.

Three-time world champion, European champion and current No. 1 Poland leads Pool B with Romania, Qatar and the Netherlands as France, the back-to-back Olympic champion and newly-crowned VNL king, drew Korea, Finland and Argentina in Pool C.

Fan favorite USA will collide with Colombia, Portugal and 2010 world championship silver medalist Cuba in Pool D, Slovenia clashes with Chile, Bulgaria and 2014 bronze medalist Germany in Pool E as 2022 world champion Italy battles Algeria, Belgium and Ukraine in Pool F.

Another crowd darling in Japan spearheads Pool G with Libya, former European champion Turkey and Canada as former Olympic and world champion Brazil headlines Pool H with 2024 Challenge Cup winner China, Czech Republic and Serbia to cap the 32 teams.

The Netherlands’ Nimir Abdel-Aziz, Slovenia’s Tine Urnaut and Asian legend Nootsara Komkom of Thailand, which will host the women’s world championship also next year, facilitated the drawing of lots for the world joust slated at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

Alas men, bannered by Frigoni, and women, led by former Olympic gold medalist for Brazil and now coach Jorge de Brito, along with the national team players also graced the momentous event.

To mark a year-long countdown, FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo turned over the world championship trophy to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) led by president and newly-elected Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) chief Ramon “Tats” Suzara, and Philippine local organizing committee (LOC) led by co-chairmen William Vincent Araneta Marcos and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. 

“As we count the days, with less than 365 to go, our hearts will collectively beat even faster and stronger in anticipation for every volleyball fan to come see the matches here in the Philippines. We open our doors, our arms and our hearts to all,” said Suzara.

“It is the legacy of the World Championships we all want to see in the Philippines: a new generation of fans and athletes being inspired and a better world shaped by volleyball,” added Azevedo.

FIVB

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
