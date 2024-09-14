Bolts thwart Batang Pier to boost quarters hopes

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts zapped the injury-struck NorthPort Batang Pier, 114-104, to strengthen their bid for the quarterfinals in the PBA Governors’ Cup Saturday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Meralco’s win gave the Batang Pier their second straight loss of the import-laden conference.

Allen Durham had a huge double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Chris Newsome added 20 markers and 11 boards.

Venky Jois, NorthPort’s bruising import, had to be stretchered out towards the end of the first quarter after an apparent foot injury.

He grimaced in pain as he held onto his right foot.

While the 31-year-old was unable to return, the Batang Pier were able to keep in step through the first half.

However, Meralco was able to pull away.

The lead grew to as high as 14, 77-63, in the third quarter, with an 8-2 run capped by a Cliff Hodge layup.

It was enough separation as the Bolts went shot-for-shot against the Batang Pier through the fourth quarter.

Chris Banchero added 19 markers for Meralco, who rose to 6-2 in the season. CJ Cansino and Brandon Bates chipped in 12 apiece, while Anjo Caram had 10.

Arvin Tolentino carried the load for NorthPort with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists on an efficient 9-of-14 clp.

Joshua Munzon and Damie Cuntapay had 17 and 12, respectively.

NorthPort dropped to 3-5 in Group A play, good for fifth place.