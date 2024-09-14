Top golfers return for high-stakes ICTSI Forest Hills tilt

MANILA, Philippines --After two months of intense preparation and anticipation, the Philippine Golf Tour resumes, with the country’s top players returning to action for the seventh leg – the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic – set to unfold on September 18 at the prestigious Nicklaus course.

For the five of the six winners from the tour’s previous legs, this event isn’t just another opportunity to compete – it’s a chance to make a record as the first two-leg champion of the season. Among them are Angelo Que, the Philippine Masters winner; Sean Ramos, who claimed the Lakewood Championship; and seasoned veterans Jhonnel Ababa, Clyde Mondilla and Tony Lascuña, who emerged victorious at Apo, Caliraya Springs and Splendido Taal, respectively.

Lloyd Go, the Palos Verdes champion, has opted to sit out of the event, honoring a prior commitment that takes precedence over his participation.

While Que and Ramos spent the break competing on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour, others like Lascuña, Mondilla and Ababa kept in top form with rigorous training at home, ensuring they’re primed for the resumption of the country’s premier golf circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

Many players also used the time to give swing lessons at various ranges.

At 54, Lascuña continues to defy age, maintaining his top-tier form. His thrilling one-stroke victory over Keanu Jahns at Splendido Taal last July serves as motivation to chase back-to-back wins. As the Forest Hills battle looms, Lascuña remains humble about his chances.

“There’s a lot of strong players, so I can’t really say what will happen. But my mindset is always to fight no matter what,” said Lascuña, who acknowledges the strength of his competitors, including Que and Ramos.

Meanwhile, Ramos, fresh off a solid campaign on the ADT, finishing tied for 12th in the Indonesia Pro-Am last Friday, is also hungry for a repeat triumph after scoring a breakthrough at Lakewood.

However, Mondilla might be the one to watch. The Del Monte ace dominated the Forest Hills Classic last year, winning by five strokes. His record-breaking 11-under-par 60 in the first round paved the way for his resounding victory, making him a formidable contender in the upcoming 72-hole championship.

But as all seasoned golfers know, the sport is unpredictable. A sudden gust of wind, a single errant swing or a flubbed putt can change the course of a championship. The Forest Hills Classic, much like the previous legs of the PGT season, is wide open, promising excitement and drama from the first tee to the final putt.

This leg also serves as the final Luzon stop before the Tour moves to the Visayas next month. Following the season’s 10-leg series, the top 32 players will advance to the highly anticipated PGT Match Play Championship, set for November 26-29 at The Country Club in Laguna.