Jerusalem's Mexican challenger bound for Manila

Mexican challenger Luis Castillo is on his way to the Philippines to try to dethrone Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem in their WBC minimumweight title clash on September 22 in Mandaluyong.

Pegged to battle Filipino World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem on September 22 in Mandaluyong, Castillo was oozing with confidence before boarding the Volaris jet from his homebase of Los Mochis en route to Mexico City.

And from there, Castillo and his companions — Eduardo Montiel, Angel Francisco Sandoval and Adriana Penuelas — will fly to Tokyo where they will catch a flight to Manila.

They are expected to land at Ninoy Aquino International at 8:55 p.m.

Jerusalem, making the first defense of the WBC 105-lb strap he had won last March in Nagoya, has a 22-3-0 ledger with 13 knockouts.

The Jerusalem-Castillo slugfest, presented by Petron, will be staged by Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

“I am coming to win and bring the belt to Mexico,” declared Castillo, holder of a 22-0-1 card with 12 knockouts, just before starting the initial phase of his long journey.