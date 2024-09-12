^

Sports

Oftana's hot shooting lifts TNT over Meralco

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 8:16pm
Oftana's hot shooting lifts TNT over Meralco
Calvin Oftana (8)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Oftana erupted from beyond the arc and towed the TNT Tropang Giga to the solo lead of Group A play in the PBA Governors' Cup with a 108-99 win over the Meralco Bolts Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the win, the defending champions’ ticket to the quarterfinals is virtually secured.

Oftana finished with 25 points while making six of his seven 3-pointers. He shot a total of 9-of-12 from the field while also grabbing seven rebounds and three assists.

TNT led by 14, 86-72, with 9:48 remaining after an and-one play by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

In the next three and a half minutes, though, Meralco unleashed a 17-6 run to cut the deficit to within three, 89-92, after a try by Chris Newsome.

Hollis-Jefferson then sank a couple off free throws before Allen Durham took the two points away with a layup, 93-96.

With Meralco holding the momentum, Oftana sank a huge 3-pointer to push the lead to six, 99-93.

The Bolts would not go down easily, as they traded shots down the stretch.

However, key shots by Kelly Williams, Jayson Castro and Oftana shut the door on any comeback attempt, 106-97, with 50 seconds remaining.

“Siguro, just being consistent sa ginagawa ko. I’ve been doing that in practice naman. So, I just have to deliver it in the game,” Oftana said. 

“Just being free sa 3-points, doon ako nalilibre, pinapasahan naman nila ako e. Being unselfish sa loob ng court, I take advantage of that.” 

Hollis-Jefferson added 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the defending champions. Kim Aurin chipped in 16 markers.

Durham had a double-double performance of 26 points and 11 rebounds for Meralco. Newsome backstopped with 23 markers, four boards and four dimes.

TNT is now on top of the group with a 6-1 win-loss record, while the Bolts dropped to 5-2.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

1 day ago
August 2024 will forever be remembered as the time Carlos Yulo took his place in the pantheon of Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Once cash is in, then what?

Once cash is in, then what?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Joey Romasanta has been involved in sports for over 50 years and with his background, is an authority in the field. After...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Olympiad team aims for Top 20

Philippines Olympiad team aims for Top 20

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines aims for a Top 20 finish or better in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad that will be unveiled tonight at the...
Sports
fbtw
Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

1 day ago
The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return on Oct. 5 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas,...
Sports
fbtw
Archers rip apart

Archers rip apart

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Falcons Reigning champion La Salle hardly broke a sweat in trashing Adamson, 82-52, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After Paris success, work continues for Philippine Olympic body

After Paris success, work continues for Philippine Olympic body

6 hours ago
Philippines Olympic Committee (POC) members savored the success from the Paris Olympics campaign during its general assembly...
Sports
fbtw
LA Tenorio on Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay: 'Give him a chance'

LA Tenorio on Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay: 'Give him a chance'

6 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra veteran and former Ateneo point guard LA Tenorio urged Blue Eagles fans to give rookie guard Jared Bahay...
Sports
fbtw
Pole vaulting &lsquo;blessed&rsquo; to have &lsquo;unicorn&rsquo; Duplantis, says Obiena

Pole vaulting ‘blessed’ to have ‘unicorn’ Duplantis, says Obiena

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
A good and bad time to be a pole vaulter.”
Sports
fbtw
La Salle freshman catches fire vs Adamson, makes up for forgettable debut

La Salle freshman catches fire vs Adamson, makes up for forgettable debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
After being held to just two points in his UAAP collegiate debut, La Salle rookie Doy Dungo heated up and sank five 3-pointers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with