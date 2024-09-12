Oftana's hot shooting lifts TNT over Meralco

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Oftana erupted from beyond the arc and towed the TNT Tropang Giga to the solo lead of Group A play in the PBA Governors' Cup with a 108-99 win over the Meralco Bolts Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the win, the defending champions’ ticket to the quarterfinals is virtually secured.

Oftana finished with 25 points while making six of his seven 3-pointers. He shot a total of 9-of-12 from the field while also grabbing seven rebounds and three assists.

TNT led by 14, 86-72, with 9:48 remaining after an and-one play by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

In the next three and a half minutes, though, Meralco unleashed a 17-6 run to cut the deficit to within three, 89-92, after a try by Chris Newsome.

Hollis-Jefferson then sank a couple off free throws before Allen Durham took the two points away with a layup, 93-96.

With Meralco holding the momentum, Oftana sank a huge 3-pointer to push the lead to six, 99-93.

The Bolts would not go down easily, as they traded shots down the stretch.

However, key shots by Kelly Williams, Jayson Castro and Oftana shut the door on any comeback attempt, 106-97, with 50 seconds remaining.

“Siguro, just being consistent sa ginagawa ko. I’ve been doing that in practice naman. So, I just have to deliver it in the game,” Oftana said.

“Just being free sa 3-points, doon ako nalilibre, pinapasahan naman nila ako e. Being unselfish sa loob ng court, I take advantage of that.”

Hollis-Jefferson added 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the defending champions. Kim Aurin chipped in 16 markers.

Durham had a double-double performance of 26 points and 11 rebounds for Meralco. Newsome backstopped with 23 markers, four boards and four dimes.

TNT is now on top of the group with a 6-1 win-loss record, while the Bolts dropped to 5-2.