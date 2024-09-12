^

Sports

Chess Olympiad: Filipinos notch confidence-boosting wins vs Aruba, Malawi

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 4:27pm
Chess Olympiad: Filipinos notch confidence-boosting wins vs Aruba, Malawi
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

BUDAPEST, Hungary — There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division and Malawi in the women’s side of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the BOK Sports Hall here Wednesday night.

For the Filipinos, that round served as the calm before the storm as they are all collectively aware that the real battle is just about to begin.

And it will be when the country faces an all-super Grandmaster German side on one hand for the men and a powerhouse United States on the other for the women in the second round Thursday night.

That is why it was important that the Filipinos — whose trip was financed by the Philippine Sports Commission through chair Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and backed by National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief Butch Pichay — got the needed boost and confidence from their 4-0 decimation of the Arubans and Malawians to jumpstart their ambitious campaign.

Olympiad debutants Daniel Quizon and Ruelle Canino provided the spark by delivering contrasting victories with the former surviving Juan Pablo de Mey in 35 moves of a Sicilian on board one and the latter swatting Anne Simwabe like a fly on board four in an English duel also in 35 moves.

Of the two, Quizon, 20, had struggled more since his style can be likened to a boa constrictor, slowly and silently squeezing his way to turn that slight positional disadvantage into a smashing victory.

In contrast, Canino, like a predator to a prey, wasn’t shy of going straight for the jugular as she won the exchange early, made it a full rook edge, and, when her foe, stubbornly refused to resign, went for a pawn mate that she nearly consummated had Simwabe not resigned a move before.

While Canino’s victory was swift, Jan Jodilyn Fronda was faster as she was the first to register the win—a 35-move triumph over Tupokiwe Msukwa on board three — for the country, or just less than a minute ahead of the former.

As if on cue, John Paul Gomez, Janelle Mae Frayna, Shania Mae Mendoza, Jan Emmanuel Garcia, and then Quizon all swooped down on their helpless foe one by one, leaving Paulo Bersamina as the lone Filipino sitting and battling for a win.

Despite being time-troubled, Bersamina eventually prevailed to complete the great start for the Philippine team coached by GMs Eugene Torre and Jayson Gonzales with Atty. Roel Canobas as delegation head.

“Simula na laban bukas (Thursday),” said Gonzales.

The seventh-seeded Germans, composed of GMs Dmitrij Kollars, Matthias Bluebaum, Alexander Donchenko and Frederik Svane, sank Madagascar, 3.5-.5, while Americans of IM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, IM Carissa Yip, GM Irina Krush and IM Anna Zatonskih, also seeded No. 7, pounded Jordan, 4-0, to launch their respective medal bids.

vuukle comment

CHESS

CHESS OLYMPIAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

1 day ago
August 2024 will forever be remembered as the time Carlos Yulo took his place in the pantheon of Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Once cash is in, then what?

Once cash is in, then what?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Joey Romasanta has been involved in sports for over 50 years and with his background, is an authority in the field. After...
Sports
fbtw
Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

1 day ago
The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return on Oct. 5 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas,...
Sports
fbtw
Archers rip apart

Archers rip apart

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Falcons Reigning champion La Salle hardly broke a sweat in trashing Adamson, 82-52, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Olympiad team aims for Top 20

Philippines Olympiad team aims for Top 20

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines aims for a Top 20 finish or better in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad that will be unveiled tonight at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LA Tenorio on Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay: 'Give him a chance'

LA Tenorio on Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay: 'Give him a chance'

2 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra veteran and former Ateneo point guard LA Tenorio urged Blue Eagles fans to give rookie guard Jared Bahay...
Sports
fbtw
Pole vaulting &lsquo;blessed&rsquo; to have &lsquo;unicorn&rsquo; Duplantis, says Obiena

Pole vaulting ‘blessed’ to have ‘unicorn’ Duplantis, says Obiena

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
A good and bad time to be a pole vaulter.”
Sports
fbtw
La Salle freshman catches fire vs Adamson, makes up for forgettable debut

La Salle freshman catches fire vs Adamson, makes up for forgettable debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
After being held to just two points in his UAAP collegiate debut, La Salle rookie Doy Dungo heated up and sank five 3-pointers...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA commissioner Barrios named guest of honor at PBAPC Awards

Ex-PBA commissioner Barrios named guest of honor at PBAPC Awards

3 hours ago
A beloved PBA figure from the past graces his presence as guest of honor and keynote speaker when the PBA Press Corps holds...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with