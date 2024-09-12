^

After Paris success, work continues for Philippine Olympic body

Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 3:35pm
After Paris success, work continues for Philippine Olympic body
Filipino athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics were welcomed on August 14.
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines Olympic Committee (POC) members savored the success from the Paris Olympics campaign during its general assembly on Wednesday, with preparations for the 33rd Southeast Games in Thailand next year and the POC elections this November keeping the body busy at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Pasay City.

“The SEA Games next year in Thailand is a concern, we’re bound to lose eight gold medals in four sports dropped by the Thais from their program,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. “But we’re not losing hope, the appeal is there, and it will be decided in a SEAG Federation meeting next month.”

The SEAG Federation will meet on October 15 to update preparations for the SEA Games Thailand is hosting from December 9-20, in Bangkok, Chonburi and Sonkhia.

Onerous in the agenda is the POC’s — and that of other SEA Games nations — appeal for weightlifting, wushu, jiu-jitsu and karate, all traditional SEAG sport, to be inserted in the program.

“It’s a tough task considering that the Thais will be hard-pressed to dominate the games,” said Tolentino, who was hailed by the assembly for his election to a four-year term as Olympic Council of Asia Legal Committee chairman during the organization’s meeting last Sunday in New Delhi.

Also discussed were the following:

• The reappointment of karate’s Richard Lim as chef de mission to the Asian Winter Games from February 7 to 14 next year in Harbin, China, following the cancelation of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand this November,

• Saudi Arabia will host the canceled AIMAG in still-to-be-determined dates and specific venue in 2025,

• Initial details of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

• Members of the Commission on Elections for the POC elections on November 29.

Chartered Arbiter and Accredited Mediator Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV returns as chairman of the POC electoral body after his stints in 2020 and 2024 and he will be joined by Colegio de San Juan de Letran Rector President Fr. Napoleon Encarnacion, OP, and Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo as members.

The POC assembly unanimously approved the appointments.

“The COMELEC led by Atty. Kalaw will lay down the rules of the elections and they will set the deadline for the filing of candidacy and handle screening of the candidates,” said Tolentino, who will seek another full four-year term as president.

PARIS OLYMPICS

POC
