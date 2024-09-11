^

FiberXers avert disaster vs Batang Pier to arrest skid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 8:49pm
FiberXers avert disaster vs Batang Pier to arrest skid
Schonny Winston (10)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers blew a double-digit lead but recovered just in time against the NorthPort Batang Pier, 107-99, to snap their three-game skid in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Wednesday.

Converge fought off a historic outing of NorthPort, which attempted 57 free throws in the game, to get the crucial win.

Alec Stockton paced the FiberXers with 21 points, five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. Schonny Winston added 17 markers and nine boards.

After trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half, NorthPort was able to grab an eight-point lead, 92-84, in the fourth quarter.

This was a lead that they tried to maintain, as the FiberXers tried to go back.

The Batang Pier took a four-point lead, 99-95, with 2:08 remaining after a split from the line by Venky Jois.

Converge then erupted in the next minutes, finishing the game with a 12-0 run off the stellar play of Stockton, Winston and Bryan Santos.

In the final two minutes, the FiberXers’ defense was able to force turnovers and misses from 4-point range.

Converge led by 16, 55-39, in the second quarter after a pair of free throws by Jeo Ambohot.

Slowly, though, NorthPort clawed back and took the lead, 68-67, in the third quarter after a layup by William Navarro.

The two teams then figured in a nip-and-tuck battle until Converge broke the game open late.

Santos finished with 15 points, while import Scotty Hopson was kept to just 12 markers, but hauled down 14 boards and six dimes.

Jois spearheaded NorthPort with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Arvin Tolentino chipped in 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists but was -18 for the game.

The Batang Pier shot 36-of-57 from the charity stripe, with Jois making just 12 of his 27 attempts.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, NorthPort's 57 free throw attempts are the most in a game by a losing team.

It is also the ninth all-time most in a game by a team.

Both teams are now holding 3-4 win-loss slates in Group A play.

